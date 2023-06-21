Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    John Abraham, Sharvari get together for director Nikhil Advani’s upcoming action thriller 'Vedaa'

    The filming for John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's upcoming action collaboration, Vedaa, has already started in Rajasthan.  John posted a picture of Sharvari and the complete cast as the cameras start to roll on the set. John is dressed entirely in black in the image. Sharvari looks lovely in a black shirt and blue jeans, while he looks sharp in a black tee and black trousers. 

    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 9:26 PM IST

    Following Pathaan's enormous success, John Abraham, who played a villain alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, is preparing for his upcoming movie. In addition to John, Sharvari Wagh also appears in this action movie. Abhishek Banerjee also appears in the movie Vedaa, which is made by Zed Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment. The movie, directed by Nikkhil Advani, began filming in Rajasthan on June 20 and is promising fans an exciting experience full of high-octane scenes and compelling action.

    According to reports, John Abraham will play a mentor figure who will instruct and teach Sharvari's character. John posted a photo from the set with Sharvari and the full cast as the camera starts to roll on his Instagram account. John is dressed entirely in black in the image. Sharvari looks lovely in a black shirt and blue jeans, while he looks sharp in a black tee and black trousers. The team set off on this thrilling journey yesterday with the goal of providing an experience that will make you jump out of your seat. “I am looking forward to giving my all for this project. This riveting story will definitely leave an imprint in your mind as it did for me. I am honored to play the part and excited for kickstarting this journey.” Abraham said.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sharvari 🐯 (@sharvari)

    Sharvari told the media:  “Nikkhil sir is one of the most disruptive voices in Indian cinema and I feel lucky to be directed by him so early in my career. I would like to thank him for trusting me with a titular role as Vedaa. It’s a privilege to work with John Abraham and I am sure I will get to learn a lot from him on this journey. I love the entire Emmay Entertainment team and I want to thank them for nurturing me creatively with this film. I’m super excited about filming Vedaa.” Zed Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment are the producers of the Nikkhil Advani-directed and Aseem Arora-written film Vedaa. The movie is currently in production and is set for release in 2019.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2023, 9:26 PM IST
