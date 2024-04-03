Entertainment

Taylor Swift joins Forbes 2024 Billionaires List, see net worth

Taylor Swift named in Forbes 2024 Billionaires List

Taylor Swift has made a stunning debut on Forbes' 2024 billionaire list and was ranked 14th.

Net worth

The American singer-songwriter has a net worth of $1.1 billion which is about Rs 9,169 crores.

How did her net worth rise?

According to Forbes, Taylor Swift reached the milestone because of the tremendous success of her 'Eras Tour'. 

Forbes statement

"Taylor's $190 million post-tax earnings from her tour boosted the country and her into the three-comma club. The first person to do based solely on songwriting and performing."

Others in the Forbes 2024 Billionaires List

The music artist, who became a billionaire in October, now joins Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, and George Lucas in the world's billionaires list.

Professional front

Taylor Swift is preparing to release her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. She will resume her Eras Tour in May, performing at the Paris La Défense Arena in France.

