Car to Laxmi-Ganesh hamper: Gifts Nita, Mukesh Ambani gave Radhika

Entertainment
Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani are seen going to get married to Radhika Merchant in July 2024.
Ahead of the wedding, let us have a look at the items gifted by the Ambani's to their future daughter-in-law.
Radhika Merchant received a stunning silver Laxmi-Ganesh gift basket that contained two silver Tulsi pots, a silver incense stick stand, and a Lakshmi-Ganesh idol set.
Mukesh Ambani gifted Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant a beautiful Bentley Continental GTC Speed valued at approximately Rs 4.5 crore on their engagement day.
Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant are trained Bharatnatyam dancers and in 2022, the Ambani family hosted an Arangetram ceremony at The Grand Theater, Jio World Center in Mumbai.
Radhika Merchant was photographed sporting a stunning pearl and diamond necklace to Mukesh Ambani's niece, Isheta Salgaocar's cocktail party. The necklace belongs to Nita Ambani.