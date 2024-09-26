Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jigra trailer: Alia Bhatt on a daring mission to save brother Vedang Raina [WATCH]

    Last year, the 31-year-old actress opened up about the plot of the film and called it a story of 'courage, passion, and determination'.

    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 12:29 PM IST

    The Jigra trailer is out now and the fans can't stop lauding Alia and Vedang for their powerful performance. The trailer starts with Alia's character getting a call at late night. The call alerted her that her younger brother Ankur (Vedang Raina) had been arrested. She is confused and asks her brother if she has done anything wrong and if his blood reports are clean. In the next scene, Ankur can be seen in a foreign courtroom, not being able to understand the language and he has been taken into custody. 

    Alia, desperate to see her brother, embarks on a quest determined to save him. She continually asks if harming herself will compel the authorities to grant her permission to see him, but they refuse. We follow her as she makes her way to the nation where he is being kept and starts her campaign to free him. As Alia pulls off risky tricks, avoids guards, and goes to great lengths to keep her brother from being tortured in prison, the trailer kicks up with a flurry of action. She keeps going despite obstacles in her path at every step and refuses to give up. 
     

     

    In the teaser released by the filmmakers, Alia's character can be seen sitting in a hotel talking about rescuing her brother. She opens up about her mother's death and how her father killed himself. They were given shelter by relatives but at a price. As she sips her drink, she calls the man seated across from her Mr. Bhatia, and remarks that her brother doesn't have much time left. Her choice sends her onto extremely hazardous roads where she must battle, avoid gunshots, stop herself from killing herself, and still manage to go to her brother.

    Last year, the 31-year-old actress opened up about the plot of the film and called it a story of 'courage, passion, and determination'. She added, “Just a little over a year later, we are ready to launch our second production – Jigra, a beautiful story of courage, passion, and determination. I hope to consistently support compelling narratives that are authentic, and enduringly timeless and work with brilliant creative minds to bring them alive." The film will hit the theaters on October 11. 

