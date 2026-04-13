Jennifer Lopez made her Coachella debut, joining David Guetta on stage for a surprise performance. The duo thrilled fans with the first-ever live rendition of their new track, 'Save Me Tonight', creating a memorable festival moment.

Coachella, which has earned a reputation for surprise appearances, has got another entry with Jennifer Lopez making her festival debut on Saturday night. As a part of David Guetta's performance at Coachella 2026, JLo left fans cheering as she arrived as a surprise guest. The audience completely lost it when Guetta teased that he "invited a friend", only for Lopez to stun in a stunning bodysuit. Further on, the dynamic duo delivered their recently released high-energy track 'Save Me Tonight', taking the energy through the roof.

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JLo's Surprise Performance

https://www.instagram.com/p/DXDD6rmEj5E/ Lopez was dressed in a silver high-cut bodysuit, covered by a feathery green jacket. She also shared glimpses from the night on Instagram, showing her exiting a private plane, posing on the jetway, and making her way directly to the backstage area as Guetta tells the crowd, "I invited a friend!... Make some noise for Jennifer Lopez!"

"Don't know if it lasts forever, but it's now or never. You could sa-a-a-ve me tonight/ DOn't know where your touch could take me, but it feels like maybe/ You could sa-a-a-ve me tonight," Lopez sang as a sea of phones popped into the air to capture her moment. In her caption, she wrote, "The most fun day!! Save Me Tonight with David live for the first time at MY FIRST COACHELLA was so special. My happy era is rewriting everything. Don't ever stop surprising yourself."

About 'Save Me Tonight'

'Save Me Tonight' marks Jennifer Lopez's first release since 2025's 'Kiss of the Spider-Woman soundtrack', which followed 2024's 'This Is Me...Now'. The song, JLo's first collab with Guetta, was released on March 5. (ANI)