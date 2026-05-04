Rapper Jelly Roll proudly celebrates his 17-year-old daughter Bailee Ann being crowned prom queen. The whole family, including wife Bunnie XO, dressed up for the event. The couple also revealed plans to expand their family via IVF and surrogacy.

Rapper and Singer Jelly Roll is celebrating a proud family moment after his daughter Bailee Ann was crowned prom queen, according to E! News.

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The 'Bloodline' singer, who is father to Bailee Ann, 17, and Noah Buddy, 9, shared his excitement on Instagram Stories. Posting a photo of Bailee in her prom attire, he wrote, "My little angel is the Prom Queen." In the picture, Bailee is seen smiling in an emerald gown paired with a matching necklace, along with a crown and sashes marking her win. She also expressed her excitement on her own Instagram Stories, writing, "Omg I cannot believe I won prom queen!!!"

The celebration extended to the whole family, with Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie XO dressing up for the occasion. In a joint Instagram video shared on May 3, the trio showcased before-and-after clips of their prom looks, with Bunnie wearing a floral gown while Jelly Roll opted for an all-black outfit, according to E! News.

Future Family Plans

Meanwhile, Bunnie XO--whose real name is Alisa DeFord--recently opened up about the couple's plans to expand their family. In her 2026 memoir, she revealed they are preparing for surrogacy and in vitro fertilisation (IVF). "Now that we're finally stable financially and somewhat emotionally after all the healing we've done over this decade together, we're talking about the future--including growing our family," she shared, according to E! News.

While expressing excitement about the next chapter, Bunnie also admitted to feeling nervous, noting that the couple is looking forward to raising their future children with love and stability. (ANI)