    ECI seizes Rs 39 lakh worth silverware belonging to producer Boney Kapoor: Reports

    Officials from the Election Commission of India (ECI) have confiscated 66 kg of silverware from a car owned by Boney Kapoor, landing him in hot water.

    Ahana Datta Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 9, 2023, 6:33 PM IST

    Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor appears in legal jeopardy as the Election Commission of India (ECI) officers have seized 66 kilogrammes of silverware from a four-wheeler he owns. According to the most recent reports, Davangere, Karnataka authorities took silver bowls, spoons, water cups, and plates valued at Rs39 lakh. Sources have revealed that election officials stopped the car on the national route between Pune and Bengaluru. Sultan Khan and the driver Hari Singh were held because they lacked the ECI-required documentation.

    The car was purportedly being driven by Sultan Khan and Hari Singh was also inside it. Both of them are associated with the film producer Boney Kapoor's company, Bayview Projects Pvt Ltd. The silver goods, which comprised bowls, spoons, plates, and water mugs, were being driven from Chennai to Mumbai in a BMW without any sort of documentation. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

    When being questioned by the police, Hari Singh reportedly admitted that the silver items belonged to the family of the film producer. The authorities have not yet confirmed the veracity of this claim, according to a media outlet report. 

    One day before this search, the Bengaluru election department recovered 8.6 kg of gold worth a staggering Rs 1.47 crore and Rs 3.37 crore in cash. In election-year Karnataka, the total seizures currently stand at Rs 70 crore. Karnataka will hold assembly elections on May 10, with counting to be held on the 13th.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2023, 6:33 PM IST
