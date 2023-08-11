Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's unparallel performance is 'Zinda Banda' song BTS out; watch here

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The BTS video of 'Zinda Banda' showcases Atlee and SRK's vibrant collaboration. It delves into the heart of 'Jawan', capturing the camaraderie, hard work, and energy on set. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Satisfying audience curiosity, the behind-the-scenes video of the hit song 'Zinda Banda' was unveiled, highlighting the dynamic collaboration between Atlee and SRK. This captivating journey takes us beyond the lens, offering an intimate peek into the essence of 'Jawan', capturing the passion, hard work, camaraderie, and vibrant energy that echoed throughout the song's set.

    Director Atlee collaborates with SRK to infuse the song with southern flair, as King Khan performs with unmatched energy. The video showcases standout moments, including SRK's Tamil and Telugu lip sync lessons and an impromptu dance move shared between Atlee and SRK.

    The behind-the-scenes video provides a heartwarming glimpse into the camaraderie and efforts of the cast and crew during the creation of 'Zinda Banda'. As the song resonates across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages as 'Zinda Banda', 'Vandha Edam', and 'Dhumme Dhulipelaa', its universal appeal continues to captivate audiences. The video showcases the collaborative spirit that shaped the song's success, featuring standout moments like director Atlee guiding SRK to infuse a south swag and their impromptu dance. This glimpse adds depth to the song's journey and the emotions invested in its creation, enhancing its connection with fans.

    The behind-the-scenes (BTS) video provides fans with a glimpse into the meticulous preparations that contributed to the visually striking song's creation. This collaborative endeavor celebrates the convergence of diverse elements, crafting a genuinely Pan-Indian cinematic experience that merges the best of both worlds.

    Red Chillies Entertainment wrote in their post, "When the madness behind the camera is as 🔥 as the song itself. Here is the super fun making of #ZindaBanda, #VandhaEdam and #DhummeDhulipelaa."

    Watch video:

    'Jawan', a production of Red Chillies Entertainment, is helmed by director Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan. Co-produced by Gaurav Verma, the film is set to hit theaters globally on September 7. Audiences can anticipate its release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages, promising a multilingual cinematic experience.

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2023, 6:06 PM IST
