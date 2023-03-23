Jawan: Will Nayanthara wear bikini just like Deepika Padukone in Pathaan? Read this

Nayanthara is now set to make her Bollywood debut in Jawan, with Shah Rukh Khan. According to the most recent reports, Nayanthara will be wearing a bikini for Jawan.

Nayanthara, a South superstar, has won many hearts with her gripping performances in films like Netrikann, Bigil, Connect, and Godfather. She frequently steals the spotlight for her professional and personal endeavours. Nayanthara is always making news, whether it's for her love photos and holidays with husband-director Vignesh Shivan or for revealing details about her next projects.

She is now set to make her Bollywood debut in Jawan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. According to the most recent online information, Nayanthara will be wearing a bikini for Jawan.

Also Read: Ravi Dubey's look in Faraddayy gets thumbs up; social media users hail his transformation

This isn't the first time Nayanthara has donned a swimsuit for a film. She had previously set the fever soaring in her black two-piece bikini in the 2007 action-thriller Billa, starring Ajith Kumar. Nayanthara wore a swimsuit in the film Vallavan. Silambarasan TR starred in the flick.

Before, in filmmaker Sidharth Anand's Pathaan, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone wowed audiences with her gorgeous bikini. Deepika evoked beachy vibes in everything she wore, from the bright gold-toned metallic bodysuit to the neon-yellow-hued monokini in the song Besharam Rang. Nayanthara appears to be stepping into Deepika's footsteps for Jawan, adopting a fresh persona with her bikini-clad appearance.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli launch non-profit initiative 'SeVVA'; check details

There is also speculation that a similar vacation-like moment from Pathaan may be depicted in the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan film Jawan. So yet, neither the producers nor Nayanthara have verified the report. Previously, Nayanthara was rumoured to be collaborating with Vignesh Shivan on an unnamed film starring Ajith Kumar. According to the most recent sources, the forthcoming project has been halted for unclear reasons.

After a four-year hiatus, SRK has returned to the big screen with Pathaan, followed by Jawan and Dunki. Jawan, directed by Atlee, also stars Vijay Sethupathi in a negative character, as well as Sanjay Dutt, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Yogi Babu in supporting parts. According to some sources, the action film, which was intended to be released on June 2, may be postponed.

