    Jawan to cross 1000 crore; Shah Rukh Khan starrer blockbuster to set new global box office record

    SRK's 'Jawan' is rewriting industry records, eyeing the 1000 crore global club. South India success, 907.54 crores globally, poised to surpass 'Pathaan'

    Jawan to cross 1000 crore; Shah Rukh Khan starrer blockbuster to sets new global box office record ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 5:58 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan is on the brink of surpassing his own record-breaking success with his latest film, 'Jawan.' This cinematic marvel has been setting new industry benchmarks and is poised to enter the prestigious 1000 crore club globally after already smashing through the 500 crore barrier in India, spanning all languages.

    One of the most remarkable aspects of 'Jawan's' incredible success is its outstanding performance in the South Indian markets. The film has racked up an impressive 150 crores and is still counting, rewriting the record books as the highest-grossing film ever in this region.

    With a global box office collection of 907.54 crores and no signs of slowing down, 'Jawan' is on a trajectory to join the elite 1000 crore club on a worldwide scale. This cinematic triumph is not limited to the Indian subcontinent; it's making waves across borders and languages.

    'Jawan's' astounding numbers and unwavering popularity are making a lasting impression on the box office landscape. Many are now speculating that it could even surpass Shah Rukh Khan's previous blockbuster, 'Pathaan,' in terms of earnings across all languages.

    'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment production, directed by the talented Atlee, and backed by the creative vision of Gauri Khan, with co-production credits going to Gaurav Verma. The film made its grand debut in theaters worldwide on September 7th, 2023, captivating audiences in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

    As 'Jawan' continues its triumphant run, it's clear that SRK's star power and the film's compelling narrative have created a winning formula that transcends borders and languages, solidifying its place in the annals of cinematic history. The film's journey to the coveted 1000 crore club is a testament to its undeniable appeal and the enduring charisma of Shah Rukh Khan.

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2023, 6:01 PM IST
