    Jawan star Shah Rukh, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay and many more congratulate PM Modi for a successful G20 Summit

    Bollywood actors celebrated the success of G20 Summit 2023 and congratulated PM Narendra Modi for hosting the 18th Summit in New Delhi. Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan was among the first celebs to celebrate the G20 Summit.
     

    Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and many more congratulate PM Modi for a successful G20 Summit RBA
    First Published Sep 11, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

    While international leaders convened in Delhi to discuss serious global economic and other challenges, the Bharat Mandapam, located in the national capital's Pragati Maidan, welcomed G20 Summit participants like Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak, and Emmanuel Macron. During the two-day discussion, everyone was discussing significant issues. With the summit's conclusion, Shah Rukh Khan, whose newest film Jawan is making box office history, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's presidency.

    Aside from SRK, several other Bollywood celebs have complimented PM Narendra Modi on the successful G20 Summit 2023 and praised him for holding the Leaders Summit in the national capital. Following in the footsteps of SRK, Akshay Kumar praised PM Modi's vision of "One Earth, One Family, One Future." Akshay on his Twitter with a quote that says, "One Earth, One Family, One future. What a splendid way to mark a historic #G20Summit. Bharat’s leadership has proved that Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is the reality of the new world order. As proud Indians, we hold our heads high today. Thank you Modi ji…thanks everyone who made us feel on top of the world. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat." 

    Also Read: Farah Khan talks about Shah Rukh getting multiple takes for 'spitting' scene in Main Hoon Na


    On Sunday, Khan took to his X(formerly Twitter) handle and reposted Narendra Modi’s video from the summit. He wrote, “Congratulations to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for the success of India’s G20 Presidency and for fostering unity between nations for a better future for the world's people. It has brought in a sense of honour and pride into the hearts of every Indian. Sir, under your leadership, we will prosper not in isolation but in Oneness. One Earth, One Family, One Future…"

    Amitabh Bachchan also rejoiced the 18th meeting of G20 took place at the newly-established Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre, and wrote, "G20 .. Bharat ka garv. A Quantum leap into the forefront of the World! Bharat mata ki jai." 

    Also Read: Sunny Deol finally addresses his fall out with Shah Rukh Khan after Darr

    Anil Kapoor also congratulated PM Modi on G20 Summit, and wrote on X, "India's leadership at the G20 Summit has been a tremendous success and I'd like to congratulate Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji for his tireless efforts in pursuit of a brighter future for people worldwide! #ProudIndian." 


    Anupam Kher also expressed his thoughts about the first Summit held in India, and wrote on X, "Aadarniye Pradhan Mantri @narendramodi ji! #G20BharatSummit ke safal aayojan ke liye Bharat sarkar ko aur khaaskar aapko bahut bahut badhai. Aapne 140 crore Bharatvasiyon ka seena garv se chauda kar diya hai. Aapne saadgi, namarta se sabko dikhadiya ki kaise ab Bharat vishwa ka netritva karne ki shamta rakhta hai. The two-day event was conducted with so much of dignity, grace and precision! Thank you for making us feel so proud. Jai Bharat!" 

    For the uninitiated, India hosted the G20 Leaders Summit 2023 in New Delhi on September 9-10 at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam. The Summit was attended by around 30 heads of state and key officials from the European Union, as well as 14 leaders of international organisations.

