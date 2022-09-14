Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan to shoot an action sequence in Chennai along with 200 women- report

    About 200 female management executives from Mumbai have been gathered by Atlee and will travel to Chennai to film an action scene with Shah Rukh Khan.

    Fans have been anticipating Shah Rukh Khan's new movie, Jawan, since he first announced it. SRK will reportedly be filming a "intense action sequence" later this week in Chennai, despite the movie already being produced.

    An "elaborate set" has already been built, according to BollywoodHungama.com, to film this intense action scene. In addition, it has been rumoured that 200 ladies would be shooting this scene with the celebrity. Atlee, the film's director, reportedly gathered 200 to 250 female management officers in Mumbai who will go to Chennai for the filming. The action scene will probably be filmed over seven days. Yet, no official statement has been made about this shooting-related data.

    Also Read: SS Rajamouli on upcoming Mahesh Babu movie: 'It will be a globetrotting action adventure'

    Shah Rukh Khan appeared injured and tied up in the Jawan teaser, which was first published in June of this year. Later on, SRK discussed the subject and declared, "Jawan is a worldwide narrative that transcends languages and geographical boundaries and is for everyone to enjoy. Atlee deserves praise for making this distinctive movie, which has also been a wonderful experience as I adore action movies! The teaser only represents the tip of the iceberg and provides a preview of what's coming.

    Jawan also has Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in prominent roles. According to reports, Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi would also appear in the movie. Gauri Khan produces Jawan, which Atlee leads. On June 2, 2023, it will be released in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

    Also Read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share screen space for the first time; pics inside

    Shah Rukh Khan will appear in Pathaan and Dunki in addition to Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan will appear alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in Pathaan, and Taapsee Pannu will co-star with him in Dunki. According to rumours, the actor would also appear in an action scene in Salman Khan's Tiger 3. However, this has not yet received any formal confirmation.

