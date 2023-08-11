Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's savage reply to user age-shaming him in film will leave you stunned

    Shah Rukh Khan recently chatted with his followers on Twitter, and his scathing response to a person who age-shamed him for Jawan earned the hearts of netizens.

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan's savage reply to user age-shaming him in film will leave you stunned ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan is well-known not just for his exceptional acting ability, but also for his amusing reactions to queries in interviews and on social media. During a recent fan interaction, an online user age-shamed the celebrity, much to the chagrin of his lovers and committed followers.A Twitter used wrote: "Sir, Jawan hone ki ek umer hoti hai par aapki umer to bahut jada ho gai hai (Sir, there is an age limit to be called a Youth, you have crossed that age," in the Ask SRK'  interaction. Shah Rukh Khan replied: "Accha kiya yaad dila diya…. Ek aur yaad rakhna… Bewakoof hone ki koi Umar nahi hoti…. ha ha. #Jawan (Thank you for reminding me. Just, remember one thing, there is no age to be an idiot)". 

    Also Read: Bhola Shankar REVIEW: Is Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh's film HIT or FLOP?

    'Jawan', a full-fledged entertainer, will star Shah Rukh Khan in double roles. Nayanthara, the South Indian superstar, will make her Bollywood debut opposite SRK as the film's female protagonist. Vijay Sethupathi is the male antagonist in 'Jawan', which also stars Deepika Padukone and acclaimed Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay. The Atlee-directed film will also have on board Priya Mani, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Astha Agarwal, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and others in supporting parts. It will release worldwide on September 7, 2023.

    One user also told the superstar about not looking good in the song ;Zinda Banda' from the film. Shah Rukh Khan commented, “Maaf karna bhai. Next wala tumhare size ka suit banunga!! Pant Pyjama tum khud le lena…. (Forgive me, brother, next time I will make a suit of your size. You get your pant and pyjama). ”

    Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez's heartwarming gestures during recent event with fans goes viral

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2023, 12:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gadar 2 LEAKED: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's film out on Filmyzilla, 123movies and other torrent sites RBA

    'Gadar 2' LEAKED: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's film out on Filmyzilla, 123movies and other torrent sites

    AskSRK Session: Overflows with fan excitement for upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan' ATG

    AskSRK Session: Overflows with fan excitement for upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan'

    Kim Kardashian gets MRI scan for cancer and other diseases, which cost over Rs 2 lakh; read details RBA

    Kim Kardashian gets MRI scan for cancer and other diseases, which cost over Rs 2 lakh; read details

    Thank You For Coming: Bhumi Pednekar-Shehnaaz Gill starrer chick flick Release Date OUT; Read THIS MSW

    Thank You For Coming: Bhumi Pednekar-Shehnaaz Gill starrer chick flick Release Date OUT; Read THIS

    Heart of Stone REVIEW: Is Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan's Netflix film worth your time? Read THIS RBA

    Heart of Stone REVIEW: Is Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan's Netflix film worth your time? Read THIS

    Recent Stories

    Monsoon session: FM Nirmala Sitharaman introduces Central Goods and Service Tax Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha AJR

    BREAKING: FM Nirmala Sitharaman introduces Central Goods and Service Tax Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha

    Numerology Prediction for August 11 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 11, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Mallikarjun Kharge urges Jagdeep Dhankhar in Rajya sabha to 'protect democracy' amid Adhir Ranjan's suspension AJR

    Mallikarjun Kharge urges Jagdeep Dhankhar in Rajya sabha to 'protect democracy' amid Adhir Ranjan's suspension

    Cricket Shikhar Dhawan aiming for redemption after Asian Games omission osf

    Shikhar Dhawan aiming for redemption after Asian Games omission

    Gadar 2 LEAKED: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's film out on Filmyzilla, 123movies and other torrent sites RBA

    'Gadar 2' LEAKED: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's film out on Filmyzilla, 123movies and other torrent sites

    Recent Videos

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon