Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's savage reply to user age-shaming him in film will leave you stunned

Shah Rukh Khan recently chatted with his followers on Twitter, and his scathing response to a person who age-shamed him for Jawan earned the hearts of netizens.

Shah Rukh Khan is well-known not just for his exceptional acting ability, but also for his amusing reactions to queries in interviews and on social media. During a recent fan interaction, an online user age-shamed the celebrity, much to the chagrin of his lovers and committed followers.A Twitter used wrote: "Sir, Jawan hone ki ek umer hoti hai par aapki umer to bahut jada ho gai hai (Sir, there is an age limit to be called a Youth, you have crossed that age," in the Ask SRK' interaction. Shah Rukh Khan replied: "Accha kiya yaad dila diya…. Ek aur yaad rakhna… Bewakoof hone ki koi Umar nahi hoti…. ha ha. #Jawan (Thank you for reminding me. Just, remember one thing, there is no age to be an idiot)".

Also Read: Bhola Shankar REVIEW: Is Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh's film HIT or FLOP?

'Jawan', a full-fledged entertainer, will star Shah Rukh Khan in double roles. Nayanthara, the South Indian superstar, will make her Bollywood debut opposite SRK as the film's female protagonist. Vijay Sethupathi is the male antagonist in 'Jawan', which also stars Deepika Padukone and acclaimed Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay. The Atlee-directed film will also have on board Priya Mani, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Astha Agarwal, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and others in supporting parts. It will release worldwide on September 7, 2023.

One user also told the superstar about not looking good in the song ;Zinda Banda' from the film. Shah Rukh Khan commented, “Maaf karna bhai. Next wala tumhare size ka suit banunga!! Pant Pyjama tum khud le lena…. (Forgive me, brother, next time I will make a suit of your size. You get your pant and pyjama). ”

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez's heartwarming gestures during recent event with fans goes viral