Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan drops teaser featuring 4 'distinct' looks including bald, masked avataar

The film releases later this year on September 7 and the advance bookings for the film have opened for Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages, as shared by Cinemark Theatres on microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter.

Since last month's publication of the Jawan trailer for his upcoming movie, Shah Rukh Khan has generated a fair amount of buzz. The movie, which is being directed by Atlee, will star well-known actors like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone. While the movie won't be released until September 7 of this year, Cinemark Theatres said on microblogging service X, formerly known as Twitter, that advance reservations for the movie have begun in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. “Yeh to shuruaat hai… The Many Faces of Justice… yeh teer hain… abhi dhaal baaki hai… yeh anth hai abhi kaal baaki hai. Yeh poochta hai khud se kuch…. abhi Jawaab baaki hai. There’s a purpose behind every Face. But this is just the beginning…Wait for the Ace!!!" he tweeted on Twitter (X).

ALSO READ: Karan Johar faces backlash for asking Kriti Sanon if she is jealous of 'Country's Best Actor' Alia Bhatt

Following Shah Rukh Khan's outstanding performance in Pathaan, Jawan quickly rose to the top of the year's most anticipated films. Atlee will make his Bollywood directing debut with the action thriller. Nayanthara will make her film debut in Hindi with this project. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan plays a normal average man in the movie who finds himself going on an emotional journey to correct society. Meanwhile, there are rumours that Shah Rukh would play two characters in the movie. King Khan will portray two characters in the film: a fighter (the father) and a jailer (the son), according to Times Now Digital. Additionally, it was reported that SRK would don six different looks. Additionally, according to the entertainment website, Shah Rukh Khan's prison guard in Jawan will be named Azad,

ALSO READ: “My wife came into life after my unsuccessful love affair”; Antony Varghese Pepe about his love story