    Jawan on OTT: Netflix, Prime Video or Hotstar? When and where can you watch Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster?

    Jawan OTT release date and streaming platform: After scoring two straight hits with Jawan and Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has rightfully reestablished himself as the country's top actor. As it approaches its sixth week, Jawan is still doing well at the box office.
     

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Oct 30, 2023, 1:53 PM IST

    Atlee's blockbuster film was out on September 7, and many eagerly await its over-the-top (OTT) release. And SRK lovers will find an intriguing update. Here are the times and locations where you may watch Jawan as it prepares for its over-the-top (OTT) premiere. Its internet debut is also linked to a surprise.

    Where to watch Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan? 
    The vigilante action film starring Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly be available for streaming on the massive over-the-top service Netflix. For Rs 250 crore, the movie's satellite rights—including its digital, satellite, and music rights—were purchased.

    Although the movie is still playing in cinemas, it is anticipated to be removed on November 12 following the release of Salman Khan's Tiger 3. 

    When to watch SRK's Jawan?
    Jawan will now be available on Netflix, an internet streaming service, following nearly over a month of nonstop release at theatres. Additionally, there's a unique relationship to the day of release. On November 2, Shah Rukh's birthday, Jawan will make its over-the-top (OTT) premiere, according to a report by English Jagran. Is there anything larger than this?

    Regarding Jawan's earnings at the box office, it became the highest-grossing Hindi film and the highest-earning picture for Shah Rukh Khan in his career. On its first day of release, it made an incredible Rs 75 crore, and it brought in almost Rs 1146 crores globally. Additionally, the movie rose to become the fifth-highest-earning Indian movie ever. Concerning Jawan According to the movie's summary, "A man is motivated by a personal grudge to right social injustices while honouring a pledge he made years ago. He encounters a terrifying outlaw who has inflicted much sorrow on a great number of people."

    It was the first time that SRK, Atlee, and Nayanthara—who was making her Bollywood debut—worked together. Along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Vijay Sethupathi, Riddhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and others, Deepika Padukone had a lengthy cameo appearance in the movie.
     

    Last Updated Oct 30, 2023, 1:57 PM IST
