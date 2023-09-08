Jawan: Mahesh Babu applauds Shah Rukh Khan's impressive performance; calls it 'King size entertainment'

South industry superstar Mahesh Babu was one of the celebrities who could not stop raving about Jawan. The actor took to X to let the world know about his admiration and love for both Shah Rukh Khan and Jawan. The Telugu superstar was awestruck by King Khan's nuanced performance in a pan-Indian actioner-thriller film.

Jawan has lived up to its hype. The Shah Rukh Khan film has taken over the box office by storm. The film, touted as a great mass entertainer film, has done complete justice to the magnetic charm and charisma of its leading man, Shah Rukh Khan. Not just die-hard SRK fandom and audiences but many eminent and noted celebrities have also let the world know how much joy they had when they watched the Atlee Kumar-directed film.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu was one of the celebrities who could not resist raving about the film. The actor took to X, formerly Twitter, to let the world know about his admiration of Shah Rukh Khan and Jawan. Mahesh Babu wrote, "#Jawan... Blockbuster cinema… @Atlee_dir delivers king size entertainment with the unbeatable King himself. He comes up with his career-best film. The aura, charisma and screen presence of @iamsrk are unmatched. He is on fire here. Jawan will break his own records. How cool is that! The stuff of the legends."

Those who watched Jawan are raving about how Shah Rukh Khan was in fine form in the film, and Mahesh Babu seems to repeat the same. The Businessman actor lauded Atlee for coming up with a bang-on entertainer and remarked that the charisma of Shah Rukh Khan is unmatched.

Mahesh Babu constantly supported Jawan and Shah Rukh Khan before the film's release. The actor dropped an appreciation note a few days ago, wishing the Jawan team the best just before Jawan came out. A day before theatrical release, the Guntur Kaaram star wrote, "It is time for #Jawan!!! The frenzy and power of @iamsrk are on full display!! Wishing the team an all-time blockbuster success across all markets! So looking forward to watching it with the entire family!!."

Shah Rukh Khan responded to the sweet gesture of Mahesh Babu and gave a shoutout to the latter by writing, "Thank you so much, my friend. I hope you enjoy the film. Let me know when you are watching. I will come over and watch it with you. Love to you and the family. Big hug." It is clear from social media exchanges and sweet posts of both Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu that the two superstars share a bond of mutual respect and admiration.

