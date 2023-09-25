Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jawan: Atlee finally reacts to claims that 'villain' mask was copied from iconic film 'Dark Knight Rises'

    Several social media users felt that the villain's mask in Jawan took inspiration and was based on Bane from The Dark Knight Rises film. Now, noted maverick South filmmaker Atlee Kumar has reacted to these claims in the latest and recent interview. It is what he said.

    Jawan: Atlee finally reacts to claims that 'villain' mask was copied from iconic film 'Dark Knight Rises' vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 3:04 PM IST

    Jawan featured several characters. But, there was one that brought back memories of Bane from The Dark Knight Rises. Those who have watched the Atlee-Shah Rukh Khan film would recall that a villain was introduced in the second half of the movie, Jawan. The villain wore a mask similar to the one we saw in the Christopher Nolan film. It led to fans believing director Atlee borrowed the idea from the film. However, in a new interview, Atlee clarified that he has not borrowed it from the Hollywood film but is okay with the parallels which are now getting drawn.

    ALSO READ: HOT Photos: Disha Patani looks SEXY as she flaunts cleavage and her hourglass figure in plunging bodycon dress

    Speaking with a leading Indian entertainment portal, Atlee said, "I want to cover the face of an actor in a film, which I want to reveal in the next part, so what mask can I go for? I have one half-skull mask and a full bandaged mask. The film is about masks only. It is the reason I went with the mask designed by my production designer. That is all. It was nice. If they call it Bane, that is fine and a good reference."

    The filmmaker said that creative work tends to share similarities with things seen in the past. But it is the intentions that matter. He adds, "If the intention is the same. If I am doing the same thing, then it is wrong. If it echoes, then that is considered to be okay. If it is a good reference, I am okay. I know I have been criticised for this for a very long time. I have been to court. I have won the cases by honesty and merit."

    ALSO READ: ‘Tiger 3’: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's latest film teaser all set to release on THIS date

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2023, 3:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mission Raniganj trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar starrer rescue thriller to captivate audiences on THIS date ATG

    Mission Raniganj trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar starrer rescue thriller to captivate audiences on THIS date

    KG George's hand written note to fan goes viral on internet rkn

    KG George's hand written note to fan goes viral on internet

    Has SRK watched teaser of Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal'? Know details vma

    Has Shah Rukh Khan watched teaser of Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal'? Know details

    Tiger 3 Salman Khan Katrina Kaif latest film teaser all set to release on THIS date RBA

    ‘Tiger 3’: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's latest film teaser all set to release on THIS date

    Is Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce? Singer's appearance at Kansas City Chief's game sparks 'romance' rumours vma

    Is Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce? Singer's appearance at Kansas City Chief's game sparks 'romance' rumours

    Recent Stories

    Mission Raniganj trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar starrer rescue thriller to captivate audiences on THIS date ATG

    Mission Raniganj trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar starrer rescue thriller to captivate audiences on THIS date

    KG George's hand written note to fan goes viral on internet rkn

    KG George's hand written note to fan goes viral on internet

    HOT Photos: Disha Patani looks SEXY as she flaunts cleavage and her hourglass figure in bold plunging bodycon dress RBA

    HOT Photos: Disha Patani looks SEXY as she flaunts cleavage and her hourglass figure in plunging bodycon dress

    cricket Historic! Indian women's cricket team beat Sri Lanka to clinch maiden Asian Games gold medal osf

    Historic! Indian women's cricket team beat Sri Lanka to clinch maiden Asian Games gold medal

    cricket Happy Birthday Pooja Vastrakar: 7 facts about the Indian all-rounder osf

    Happy Birthday Pooja Vastrakar: 7 facts about the Indian all-rounder

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon