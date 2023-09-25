HOT Photos: Disha Patani looks SEXY as she flaunts cleavage and her hourglass figure in plunging bodycon dress

Disha Patani sexy photos: Actress recently shared a bundle of hot photos on Instagram flaunting her curves. Disha looked drop-dead gorgeous in a bold, plunging neckline white bodycon dress

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Disha Patani is well-known for her distinctive approach to fashion, and she never fails to impress her followers with her flawless sense of style.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The actress has often turned heads with her sartorial choices and serves up huge fashion dreams. Having said that, the actress just shared a slew of stunning photographs that exude charm and grace.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Disha looked stunning in a plunging white bodycon dress. She finished off her appearance with a dark red lip and well-defined eyes.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Disha Patani wore glittering high heels and wore her wavy hair down. She appeared to be a sight to behold.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

While several of her followers and well-wishers praised her appearance, her bestie Mouni Roy also commented, 'Beautiful.'

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Recently, Disha Patani announced her debut as a director for the song ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’ on her social media pages.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Dropping her first look from the number, the actress wrote, “If you let go of the things you can’t control, it will probably set you free ‘Kyun Karun Fikar’ Sharing a sneak peek to our special project on 16th August 2023 on @playdmfofficial official YouTube channel.”

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Disha made news recently when she was spotted with her purported ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff. They were said to have been together for several years before splitting up last year.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, is presently dating Deesha Dhanuka, according to the latest rumours. According to the Bombay Times, Tiger began dating Deesha after splitting up with Disha Patani.

