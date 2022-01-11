Javed Akhtar calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security lapse an ‘imaginary threat’?

Javed Akhtar has tweeted about PM Modi’s recent meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind regarding the security breach episode. He has claimed to call it a ‘vague’ and an ‘imaginary threat’ to the PM’s safety.

Image: Getty Images

Bollywood’s renowned lyricist, Javed Akhtar, has often found himself courting controversies. The poet has time and again been airing his thoughts through the microblogging site, Twitter. On Monday, Javed Akhtar took a jibe on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by claiming the security lapse ‘vague’ and ‘imaginary threat’.

Javed Akhtar’s tweet came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Ram Nath Kovind in regard to the security breach episode that was held recently in Bhatinda, Punjab. In his tweet, he claimed that PM Modi went on to meet the country’s president to discuss a “vague” and “imaginary threat” but has remained silenced over an alleged ‘genocide’ threat.

Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter, Javed Akhtar wrote: “Our PM has met the president to discuss a vague n according to many an imaginary threat to himself when he was in a bullet proof vehicle surrounded by the body guards with LMGs but has not uttered a word when 200 M Indians are openly threatened by a genocide. Why Mr Modi ? (sic)”

ALO READ: Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi slam trolls for abusing his 'freedom fighter' ancestor ‘Fazl-e-Haq’

When social media users started tweeting against Javed Akhtar on this particular tweet, he soon put out another tweet saying that he does not believe in any religion. One of the users had questioned him as to why does it not raise his voice against Muslim fanatics to which Akhtar wrote that he has always called them (Muslim fanatics) out in his parliament speeches. Akhtar, in his tweet, further wrote that he is a ‘Hindustani’ first and then a write or a poet, claiming that people do not believe it, because of they do, they would not be able to abuse him.



Javed Akhtar is not new to controversies. Last week, on January 03, the renowned Bollywood writer, had raised his voice tweeted the ‘Bulli Bai’ app wherein Muslim women were auctioned online. Soon after his tweet, many people trolled him, dragging his great grandfather ‘Fazal-e-Haq’ into it. Javed Akhtar, along with his wife, actor Shabana Azmi, gave it back to the trolls saying that his great-great-grandfather was a ‘freedom fighter’.

ALSO READ: Mamata Banerjee asked Swara Bhaskar to join politics and more; here's what happened (Watch)