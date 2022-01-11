  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Javed Akhtar calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security lapse an ‘imaginary threat’?

    Javed Akhtar has tweeted about PM Modi’s recent meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind regarding the security breach episode. He has claimed to call it a ‘vague’ and an ‘imaginary threat’ to the PM’s safety.

    Javed Akhtar calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi security lapse an imaginary threat drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 11, 2022, 7:44 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Image: Getty Images

    Bollywood’s renowned lyricist, Javed Akhtar, has often found himself courting controversies. The poet has time and again been airing his thoughts through the microblogging site, Twitter. On Monday, Javed Akhtar took a jibe on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by claiming the security lapse ‘vague’ and ‘imaginary threat’.

    Javed Akhtar’s tweet came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Ram Nath Kovind in regard to the security breach episode that was held recently in Bhatinda, Punjab. In his tweet, he claimed that PM Modi went on to meet the country’s president to discuss a “vague” and “imaginary threat” but has remained silenced over an alleged ‘genocide’ threat.

    Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter, Javed Akhtar wrote: “Our PM has met the president to discuss a vague n according to many an imaginary threat to himself when he was in a bullet proof vehicle surrounded by the body guards with LMGs but has not uttered a word when 200 M Indians are openly threatened by a genocide. Why Mr Modi ? (sic)”

    ALO READ: Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi slam trolls for abusing his 'freedom fighter' ancestor ‘Fazl-e-Haq’

    When social media users started tweeting against Javed Akhtar on this particular tweet, he soon put out another tweet saying that he does not believe in any religion. One of the users had questioned him as to why does it not raise his voice against Muslim fanatics to which Akhtar wrote that he has always called them (Muslim fanatics) out in his parliament speeches. Akhtar, in his tweet, further wrote that he is a ‘Hindustani’ first and then a write or a poet, claiming that people do not believe it, because of they do, they would not be able to abuse him.


    Javed Akhtar is not new to controversies. Last week, on January 03, the renowned Bollywood writer, had raised his voice tweeted the ‘Bulli Bai’ app wherein Muslim women were auctioned online. Soon after his tweet, many people trolled him, dragging his great grandfather ‘Fazal-e-Haq’ into it. Javed Akhtar, along with his wife, actor Shabana Azmi, gave it back to the trolls saying that his great-great-grandfather was a ‘freedom fighter’.

    ALSO READ: Mamata Banerjee asked Swara Bhaskar to join politics and more; here's what happened (Watch)

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2022, 7:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hollywood Did Keanu Reeve book a private jet for friends co workers for The Matrix Resurrections Premiere Find out drb

    Did Keanu Reeve book a private jet for friends, co-workers for 'The Matrix Resurrections’ Premiere? Find out

    Hollywood Actor Dwayne Hickman popularly known for his role of Dobie Gillis passes away at 87 drb

    Actor Dwayne Hickman, popularly known for his role of ‘Dobie Gillis’, passes away at 87

    Ziel 1-hour single shot Malayalam movie shot on GoPro gets over 3 lakh viewers on Koode OTT

    Ziel: 1-hour single shot Malayalam movie shot on GoPro gets over 3 lakh viewers on Koode OTT

    Sadhguru slams actor Siddharth's 'distasteful and disgusting' remarks; calls Saina Nehwal as Nation's pride drb

    Sadhguru slams actor Siddharth's 'distasteful and disgusting' remarks; calls Saina Nehwal as Nation's pride

    Suresh Raina comes out in support of Saina Nehwal; slams actor Siddharth for using derogatory words-ayh

    Suresh Raina comes out in support of Saina Nehwal; slams actor Siddharth for using derogatory words

    Recent Stories

    Hollywood Did Keanu Reeve book a private jet for friends co workers for The Matrix Resurrections Premiere Find out drb

    Did Keanu Reeve book a private jet for friends, co-workers for 'The Matrix Resurrections’ Premiere? Find out

    Celeb spotted Karti Aaryan to Nora Fatehi Parineeti Chopra here is where the stars were seen drb

    Celeb spotted: Karti Aaryan, to Nora Fatehi, Parineeti Chopra, here’s where the stars were seen

    Makar Sankranti 2022: Know how the festival is celebrated in these three cultures drb

    Makar Sankranti 2022: Know how the festival is celebrated in these three cultures

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test preview: Team analysis, head-to-head, players to watch, probable, fantasy xi-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Stage set for decider; Virat Kohli and co eye history

    Not local unrest, trained Islamic terrorists stormed Kazakhstan: President Tokayev

    Not local unrest, trained Islamic terrorists stormed Kazakhstan: President Tokayev

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC: Kerala Blasters is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon