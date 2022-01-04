Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi slam trolls for abusing his 'freedom fighter' ancestor ‘Fazl-e-Haq’

After Javed Akhtar raised his voice against the online auction of Muslim women on a controversial website, the lyricist’s ‘freedom fighter’ ancestor was dragged into the conversation and abused.

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi have spoken in defence of the former's great-great-grandfather and freedom fighter Fazl-e-Haq Khairabadi.

Recently, when a controversial website ‘auctioned’ Muslim women, lyricist Javed Akhtar raised his voice against it. The internet trolls immediately targeted him by dragging his ancestors into the conversation in a distasteful manner. Akhtar and his actor wife, Shabana Azmi have slammed the trolls for questioning the honour of Akhtar’s great-great-grandfather, Fazl-e-Haq Khairabadi.

Taking to Twitter on early Tuesday morning, Javed Akhtar slammed the trollers saying that their derogatory remarks were passed for his ‘freedom fighter’ great, great grandfather who died in the year 1864 in Kala Pani. He said that these abuses were thrown when he raised his voice against the horrific online auction of Muslim women.

ALSO READ: Shabana Azmi-Javed Akhtar complete 37 years of marriage, check her adorable post

Javed Akhtar, further in his rant against the ‘Bulli Bai’ app which did an online ‘auction’ of women, said that he was ‘appalled’ with the silence of everyone on the issue. The lyricist also gave it back to a troll who questioned him for not speaking up for those people who did not belong to his ‘cadre’. He said that he has always stood against Muslim fanatics, adding that he is not a “Muslim right-winger but a proud Indian”.

ALSO READ: Javed Akhtar, Kangana Ranaut ugly spat: Mumbai court warns actress of arrest warrant for non-appearance

Not just Javed Akhtar, but his wife Shabana Azmi also gave it back to the trolls who accused Fazl-e-Haq of trying to bring down a temple during British rule. In a tweet, the veteran actor called the particular tweet saying that Fazl-e-Haq was sentenced to Kala Pani by the British and that he was a freedom fighter. She further wore that he died in Kala Pani where his grave continues to be even today, adding that one can refer to ‘Baghi Hindustani’ for knowing more about the freedom fighter.

Fazl-e-Haq Khairabadi was a freedom fighter and a poet who inspired people in 1857 to participate in the rebellion. He was sentenced to life by the British in Kala Pani jail in the Andaman Islands.