  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi slam trolls for abusing his 'freedom fighter' ancestor ‘Fazl-e-Haq’

    After Javed Akhtar raised his voice against the online auction of Muslim women on a controversial website, the lyricist’s ‘freedom fighter’ ancestor was dragged into the conversation and abused.

    Javed Akhtar Shabana Azmi slam trolls for abusing his freedom fighter ancestor Fazl e Haq drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 4, 2022, 11:48 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi have spoken in defence of the former's great-great-grandfather and freedom fighter Fazl-e-Haq Khairabadi. 

    Recently, when a controversial website ‘auctioned’ Muslim women, lyricist Javed Akhtar raised his voice against it. The internet trolls immediately targeted him by dragging his ancestors into the conversation in a distasteful manner. Akhtar and his actor wife, Shabana Azmi have slammed the trolls for questioning the honour of Akhtar’s great-great-grandfather, Fazl-e-Haq Khairabadi.  

    Taking to Twitter on early Tuesday morning, Javed Akhtar slammed the trollers saying that their derogatory remarks were passed for his ‘freedom fighter’ great, great grandfather who died in the year 1864 in Kala Pani. He said that these abuses were thrown when he raised his voice against the horrific online auction of Muslim women.

    ALSO READ: Shabana Azmi-Javed Akhtar complete 37 years of marriage, check her adorable post

    Javed Akhtar, further in his rant against the ‘Bulli Bai’ app which did an online ‘auction’ of women, said that he was ‘appalled’ with the silence of everyone on the issue. The lyricist also gave it back to a troll who questioned him for not speaking up for those people who did not belong to his ‘cadre’. He said that he has always stood against Muslim fanatics, adding that he is not a “Muslim right-winger but a proud Indian”.

    ALSO READ: Javed Akhtar, Kangana Ranaut ugly spat: Mumbai court warns actress of arrest warrant for non-appearance

    Not just Javed Akhtar, but his wife Shabana Azmi also gave it back to the trolls who accused Fazl-e-Haq of trying to bring down a temple during British rule. In a tweet, the veteran actor called the particular tweet saying that Fazl-e-Haq was sentenced to Kala Pani by the British and that he was a freedom fighter. She further wore that he died in Kala Pani where his grave continues to be even today, adding that one can refer to ‘Baghi Hindustani’ for knowing more about the freedom fighter.

    Fazl-e-Haq Khairabadi was a freedom fighter and a poet who inspired people in 1857 to participate in the rebellion. He was sentenced to life by the British in Kala Pani jail in the Andaman Islands.

     

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2022, 11:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hollywood Khloe Kardashian ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson paternity test results out publicly apologises to Khloe drb

    Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s paternity test results out; publicly apologises to Khloe

    Hollywood Bachelor In Paradise star Demi Burnett talks about her mental health struggle read detail

    'Bachelor In Paradise’ star Demi Burnett, talks about her mental health struggle; read details

    Prem Chopra and wife test Covid positive, all details inside SCJ

    Prem Chopra and wife test Covid positive, all details inside

    Arjun Kapoor bashes trolls for targetting him and girlfriend Malaika Arora, check out SCJ

    Arjun Kapoor bashes trolls for targetting him and girlfriend Malaika Arora, check out

    Vijay Deverakonda's Liger breaks records; movie tells story of chai wala turned MMA fighter RCB

    Vijay Deverakonda's Liger breaks records; movie tells story of chai wala turned MMA fighter

    Recent Stories

    Punjab govt imposes night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, masks mandatory in public places as COVID-19 cases spike-dnm

    Punjab govt imposes night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, masks mandatory in public places as COVID-19 cases spike

    football Carabao Cup semi-final Chelsea vs Tottenham hotspur After positive talks with Thomas Tuchel will Romelu Lukaku make a comeback

    Carabao Cup semi-final, Chelsea vs Tottenham: After positive talks with Tuchel, will Lukaku make a comeback?

    Lord Krishna comes to my dreams to tell me SP will bring Ram Rajya to UP: Akhilesh Yadav - ADT

    Lord Krishna comes to my dreams to tell me SP will bring Ram Rajya to UP: Akhilesh Yadav

    Mankind Pharma launches cheapest COVID antiviral pill Molnupiravir at Rs 35/capsule, set to hit market soon-dnm

    Mankind Pharma launches cheapest COVID antiviral pill Molnupiravir at Rs 35/capsule, set to hit market soon

    Coronavirus India sees massive spike with 37,379 fresh COVID-19 cases; Omicron tally rises to 1,892-dnm

    Coronavirus: India sees massive spike with 37,379 fresh COVID-19 cases; Omicron tally rises to 1,892

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara-dnm

    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon