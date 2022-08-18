Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Here are some lesser-known facts about this festival

Dahi Handi, also known as Gopal Kala or Dahikala, is a traditional event held on Janmashtami's second day. People imitate Lord Krishna's winsome moments as a child.

Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrated across the country. It is also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Saatam Aatham, Gokulashtami, Ashtami Rohini, Srikrishna Jayanti, and Sree Jayanti. It celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. Janmashtami will be observed on August 19 this year.

According to some scholars, Lord Krishna was born in northern India on July 18, 3,228 BCE. Lord Krishna was the eighth child born to princess Devaki and her husband Vasudeva in Mathura. Yashoda and Nanda in Gokul, on the other hand, raised him.

Dahi Handi, famously known as Gopal Kala or Dahikala, is a traditional event held on the second day of Janmashtami. People imitate Lord Krishna's winsome moments as a child. An earthen pot filled with butter/dahi is hung from a great height, and a crowd forms a human pyramid to break the pot.

As per the Hindu calendar, Janmashtami is celebrated every year on the eighth day of the dark fortnight, or Krishna Paksha, in July-August Sravana.

Janmashtami is widely celebrated in India, the United States, and several other countries. Processions chanting "Hare Krishna" are held on Serangoon Road in Singapore, which runs from Little India to Kallang.

Nandotsava falls a day after Janmashtami. Nanda Maharaja, Krishna's foster father, observed it to commemorate the birth of his son. Nand Baba distributed ornaments, clothes, cattle, and other valuables to saints and sages on this day. In exchange, they bestowed their blessings on Lord Krishna.