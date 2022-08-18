Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Here are some lesser-known facts about this festival

    First Published Aug 18, 2022, 8:58 AM IST

    Dahi Handi, also known as Gopal Kala or Dahikala, is a traditional event held on Janmashtami's second day. People imitate Lord Krishna's winsome moments as a child.

    Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrated across the country. It is also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Saatam Aatham, Gokulashtami, Ashtami Rohini, Srikrishna Jayanti, and Sree Jayanti. It celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. Janmashtami will be observed on August 19 this year.

    According to some scholars, Lord Krishna was born in northern India on July 18, 3,228 BCE. Lord Krishna was the eighth child born to princess Devaki and her husband Vasudeva in Mathura. Yashoda and Nanda in Gokul, on the other hand, raised him.

    Dahi Handi, famously known as Gopal Kala or Dahikala, is a traditional event held on the second day of Janmashtami. People imitate Lord Krishna's winsome moments as a child. An earthen pot filled with butter/dahi is hung from a great height, and a crowd forms a human pyramid to break the pot.

    As per the Hindu calendar, Janmashtami is celebrated every year on the eighth day of the dark fortnight, or Krishna Paksha, in July-August Sravana.

    Janmashtami is widely celebrated in India, the United States, and several other countries. Processions chanting "Hare Krishna" are held on Serangoon Road in Singapore, which runs from Little India to Kallang.

    Nandotsava falls a day after Janmashtami. Nanda Maharaja, Krishna's foster father, observed it to commemorate the birth of his son. Nand Baba distributed ornaments, clothes, cattle, and other valuables to saints and sages on this day. In exchange, they bestowed their blessings on Lord Krishna.

    On this day, devotees fast for 24 hours and then break their fast the next day with bhog prepared for Lord Krishna.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Janmashtami 2022: Mathura to Kerala- places to visit to see the celebration of Lord Krishna's birthday RBA

    Janmashtami 2022: Mathura to Kerala- places to visit to see the celebration of Lord Krishna's birthday

    astrology Daily Horoscope for August 18 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 18, 2022: Good day for Libra, Scorpio; be cautious Aquarius, Sagittarius

    Numerology Prediction for August 18 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 18, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wishes quotes WhatsApp Facebook status messages to share with everyone gcw

    Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp, Facebook status, messages to share

    Transgender model 10 becomes youngest to walk New York Fashion Week runway gcw

    Transgender model, 10, becomes youngest to walk New York Fashion Week runway

    Recent Stories

    Shehnaaz Gill finally talks about her link-up rumours with Raghav Juyal; here's what she said (Watch) RBA

    Shehnaaz Gill finally talks about her link-up rumours with Raghav Juyal; here's what she said (Watch)

    Manchester United ownership: Sir Jim Ratcliffe confirms his intent to buy the club from the Glazers-ayh

    Man United ownership: Sir Jim Ratcliffe confirms his intent to buy the club from Glazers

    Is Prabhas getting married in June? Baahubali star marriage prediction is out RBA

    Is Prabhas getting married in June? Baahubali star marriage prediction is out

    Jacqueline Fernandez: 'I'm strong, I can do it', actress' Instagram post after money laundering case filed RBA

    Jacqueline Fernandez Extortion Case: Actress shares an Instagram post, says 'I'm strong, I can do it'

    Janmashtami 2022: Mathura to Kerala- places to visit to see the celebration of Lord Krishna's birthday RBA

    Janmashtami 2022: Mathura to Kerala- places to visit to see the celebration of Lord Krishna's birthday

    Recent Videos

    This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon