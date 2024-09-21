Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jani Master arrested in Goa: Telugu choregrapher sent to 14-day judicial custody in POCSO case

    Hyderabad court sentenced choreographer Shaik Jani Basha to 14 days in judicial custody after being detained in Goa in connection with a sexual assault case. Shaik Jani Basha has been sent to the Chanchalguda Central Jail in Hyderabad.

    Jani Master arrested in Goa: Telugu choregrapher sent to 14-day judicial custody in POCSO case RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 21, 2024, 1:20 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 21, 2024, 1:20 PM IST

    On Friday, September 20, Hyderabad's Upparpally court sentenced Telugu choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, also known as Jani Master, to 14 days in judicial detention. On Thursday, Sept 19, the choreographer was detained by the Cyberabad police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Goa and brought to court. Jani Master has been sent to the Chanchalguda Central Jail in Hyderabad.

    According to a report in The Hindu, a top officer investigating the case verified the news and said the police will file a custody petition in court soon. Given the gravity of the sexual assault charges against him, the official stated that the accused must be interrogated. 

    He was quoted as saying, "The case is strong, and chances of bail are very slim. Discussions are underway about applying for his custody in court. Questioning will be done regarding the allegations levelled against him."

    The police added the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) clause to the FIR after identifying that the survivor was still a minor, 16-year-old, when the alleged assault first began. An FIR was lodged against the choreographer earlier this week following a written complaint by a 21-year-old junior choreographer who alleged that Jani Master sexually assaulted her for six years during their outdoor shoots and at her residence in Hyderabad.

    The police added the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) provision to the FIR after determining that the survivor was still a juvenile, 16 years old, when the alleged attack began. An FIR was filed against the choreographer earlier this week following a written complaint from a 21-year-old junior choreographer who claimed Jani Master sexually molested her for six years during outdoor shoots and at her Hyderabad home.

    Also Read: Johnny Depp to receive lifetime achievement at 2024 Rome Film Festival

    She also approached the Telangana State Commission for Women and filed a 40-page written paper detailing her trauma. The woman was eventually granted police protection. Jani has been charged under many sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 376(2) (penalty for sexual assault), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 323 (punishment for voluntarily inflicting harm).

    Also Read: Jayam Ravi talks about affair rumours with Kenishaa Francis, also slams ex-wife Aarthi

    Meanwhile, Ayesha, the choreographer's wife, disputed all charges against her husband and questioned the survivor's decision to register a late complaint. She also said that the woman thanked Master for assisting her career before accusing him of sexual assault. The accused has not yet provided a statement.  

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Preity Jhangiani's husband Parvin Dabas in ICU: read details RBA

    Preity Jhangiani's husband Parvin Dabas in ICU: read details

    Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif come together for luxury watch ad; fans love chemistry - WATCH ATG

    Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif come together for luxury watch ad; fans love chemistry - WATCH

    Johnny Depp to receive lifetime achievement at 2024 Rome Film Festival RTM

    Johnny Depp to receive lifetime achievement at 2024 Rome Film Festival

    Javed Akhtar, Honey Irani's DIVORCE emotionally damaged son Farhan Akhtar ATG

    Javed Akhtar, Honey Irani's DIVORCE emotionally damaged son Farhan Akhtar

    Shibani Dandekar on interfaith marriage with Farhan Akhtar, facing 'love jihad' trolls RTM

    Shibani Dandekar on interfaith marriage with Farhan Akhtar, facing 'love jihad' trolls

    Recent Stories

    Common Car Driving Mistakes: A Guide to Safe Driving anr

    Common Car Driving Mistakes: A Guide to Safe Driving

    Tirupati Laddoo row: Who created it? Check out traditional recipe of sacred dish gcw

    Tirupati Laddoo row: Who created it? Check out traditional recipe of sacred dish

    ANTF crackdown nets 469 arrests, seizes over 20,000 kg of illegal drugs in Uttar Pradesh anr

    ANTF crackdown nets 469 arrests, seizes over 20,000 kg of illegal drugs in Uttar Pradesh

    Chaos at Dhaka mosque: Shoes, objected hurled in clash between followers of former & current leaders (WATCH) snt

    Chaos at Dhaka mosque: Shoes, objected hurled in clash between followers of former & current leaders (WATCH)

    Preity Jhangiani's husband Parvin Dabas in ICU: read details RBA

    Preity Jhangiani's husband Parvin Dabas in ICU: read details

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon