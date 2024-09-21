Jani Master arrested in Goa: Telugu choregrapher sent to 14-day judicial custody in POCSO case

Hyderabad court sentenced choreographer Shaik Jani Basha to 14 days in judicial custody after being detained in Goa in connection with a sexual assault case. Shaik Jani Basha has been sent to the Chanchalguda Central Jail in Hyderabad.

On Friday, September 20, Hyderabad's Upparpally court sentenced Telugu choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, also known as Jani Master, to 14 days in judicial detention. On Thursday, Sept 19, the choreographer was detained by the Cyberabad police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Goa and brought to court. Jani Master has been sent to the Chanchalguda Central Jail in Hyderabad.

According to a report in The Hindu, a top officer investigating the case verified the news and said the police will file a custody petition in court soon. Given the gravity of the sexual assault charges against him, the official stated that the accused must be interrogated.

He was quoted as saying, "The case is strong, and chances of bail are very slim. Discussions are underway about applying for his custody in court. Questioning will be done regarding the allegations levelled against him."

The police added the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) clause to the FIR after identifying that the survivor was still a minor, 16-year-old, when the alleged assault first began. An FIR was lodged against the choreographer earlier this week following a written complaint by a 21-year-old junior choreographer who alleged that Jani Master sexually assaulted her for six years during their outdoor shoots and at her residence in Hyderabad.

She also approached the Telangana State Commission for Women and filed a 40-page written paper detailing her trauma. The woman was eventually granted police protection. Jani has been charged under many sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 376(2) (penalty for sexual assault), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 323 (punishment for voluntarily inflicting harm).

Meanwhile, Ayesha, the choreographer's wife, disputed all charges against her husband and questioned the survivor's decision to register a late complaint. She also said that the woman thanked Master for assisting her career before accusing him of sexual assault. The accused has not yet provided a statement.

