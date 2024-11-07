Who will win Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8? Dharsha Gupta predicts winner

Former contestant Dharsha Gupta recently shared her prediction for the winner of 'Bigg Boss Season 8' in an interview.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 7, 2024, 6:54 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 7, 2024, 6:54 PM IST

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8

Bigg Boss Season 8 completed one month. Kamal Haasan, who hosted from the first season, announced his departure from season 8 paving the way for actor Vijay Sethupathi as the new host.

article_image2

Ravinder Chandrasekar, Aarnav, and Dharsha Gupta have been evicted. Last week, instead of eliminating Anushka, Bigg Boss introduced 6 wildcard entries.

 

article_image3

Wild card entry

Existing contestants are criticizing the new wildcard entries, particularly Varshini Venkat and Riya Thiagarajan. Will Vijay Sethupathi support them?

article_image4

Dharsha Gupta

With the storytelling task underway, two contestants might be evicted this week. Dharsha Gupta, the third evicted contestant, shared her prediction for the season's winner.

 

article_image5

Bigg Boss title winner prediction

Dharsha predicts Muthukumaran among male contestants and Soundarya among female contestants might win. She also stated that if she re-enters as a wildcard, she would either win or be a finalist. 

