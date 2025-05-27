Jakes Bejoy has become one of the most sought-after music composers in Malayalam cinema. His work in films like Nariveetta, Officer on Duty, and Thudarum has garnered critical acclaim and audience appreciation.

Kochi: Over the past five years, Jakes Bejoy has emerged as a leading music composer in the Malayalam film industry. His latest project, Narivetta, directed by Anuraj Manohar and starring Tovino Thomas, has been a resounding success.

The film's soundtrack became a social media sensation, and Jakes's music has received widespread praise from audiences. His birthday today is made even more special by the triumph of Narivetta.

Officer on Duty, starring Kunchacko Boban, not only gained significant popularity for the actor but also highlighted Jakes Bejoy's musical contribution. Similarly, Jakes's score for the blockbuster hit Thudarum, starring Mohanlal, played a crucial role in the film's success.

His music effectively conveyed the emotional nuances of the film, enhancing each scene's intensity and impact. The music in Thudarum also provided a celebratory element for fans.

Jakes Bejoy has composed music for films in Tamil and Telugu, and has also made waves in Bollywood. After earning an engineering degree, he pursued further studies in music, science, and technology at Stanford University, focusing on orchestration, conducting, arranging, and film scoring. His debut film as a music composer was Angels (2014).

He gained recognition through films like Monsoon Mangoes, Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, and Queen, but it was Ranam that solidified his position as a trendsetter. He made his Telugu debut with Taxiwaala (2018), starring Vijay Deverakonda. In 2021, he won the "Best Music Director - Malayalam" award at the South Indian International Movie Awards for his work in the 2020 blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Jakes Bejoy excels in background scoring, but his composed songs have also been hits. He is one of the few composers who have popularized hip-hop in Malayalam cinema music. The list of films showcasing Jakes Bejoy's range continues to grow, including Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, Ranam, Kalki, Jana Gana Mana, Forensic, Porinju Mariam Jose, King of Kotha, Kuruthi, Kaduva, Por Thozhil, Saripoda Sanivaram, Hello Mummy, Thudarum, and Narivetta.