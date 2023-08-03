Nitin Desai no more: Noted art director's post mortem reports reveal cause of death; Know details

Renowned art director Nitin Desai passed away on Wednesday at the age of 57. He got found hanging in his studio, the ND Studio in Karjat. Now the police have revealed the post-mortem findings. It has now come to the forefront that the late art director had taken a loan of Rs 180 crores from a finance company and had even mortgaged his properties and land under his name.

Art director Nitin Desai was found dead in his ND Studio in Khalapur Raigarh near Karjat on August 2. The news has sent shockwaves across the industry. Desai had died by suicide, allegedly because of the financial crisis. Now, fresh details in the case have come forward. According to sources of a leading Indian television news portal, Nitin Desai had taken a loan of Rs 180 crores from a finance company. He had also mortgaged his land and other properties. The art director could not pay off the loans and was in debt. The financial crisis was going on for many days now and unable to bear it, the art director committed suicide.

Celebrated art director and producer Nitin Desai's death on Wednesday morning shocked the film industry. Desai had several acclaimed films to his credit. The movies include Lagaan, Khamoshi, Devdas, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and more. Reportedly, he was discovered and found hanging at his own company premises, ND Studios in Karjat, Maharashtra. Information had surfaced that Desai was facing financial challenges. Now, the police have revealed the findings of his post-mortem. Read on to find out.

Earlier, the SP of Raigad district in Maharashtra had confirmed the death of Nitin Desai after they reached the ND Studios after being called by the set workers. The Khalapur police brought the body to JJ Hospital to conduct a post-mortem. On Wednesday, August 2, four doctors performed post-mortem on the late art director. Early findings declared that the cause of death is due to hanging. Raigad police said, "Post mortem of art director Nitin Desai has got conducted by a team of four doctors. As per preliminary findings, the cause of death is due to hanging. Further investigation is underway." The last rites of Nitin Desai will take place on Friday, August 4, once his family, who lives in America, returns to Mumbai. The funeral will take place at ND Studios in Karjat.

