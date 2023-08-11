Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jailer: Rajnikanth's movie earns MK Stalin's praise; here's also what Nelson Dilipkumar said

    Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' has received widespread praise and adoration. In the midst of the never-ending excitement, filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar informs fans that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin saw the film.
     

    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 11:21 PM IST

    The buzz surrounding Rajinikanth's latest film, 'Jailer,' isn't going away. Given the success of the mass entertainment, people flocked to theatres on the opening day to see the film. On August 11, director Nelson Dilipkumar posted a picture on Twitter that displayed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's comments after seeing the film.Not surprisingly, the film entered the Rs 100-crore club at the global box office on day one. Ramesh Bala, a trade specialist, presented the day one box office data for 'Jailer' from both the South and beyond. After watching the film, Nelson Dilipkumar took to Twitter on August 11 and shared a photo with CM MK Stalin, as well as words of wisdom and support for the entire team. The director wrote: “Thank you u so much honourable Chief Minister @mkstalin sir for watching #jailer â€æ thanks for all the appreciation and motivation sir, cast and crew are really happy with ur words,”

    Rajinikanth returns to the big screen after two years with the Nelson Dilipkumar-directed film. We've even seen pictures of fans lining up outside theatres to witness the Rajini craze unfold. Outside of theatres, many people burst crackers, poured milk, and danced with drums. Fans even rushed to Twitter to offer their thoughts on 'Jailer'.

    According to early projections, 'Jailer's' first-day gross in India might be Rs 49 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The picture had a 78% occupancy rate. According to the state split, Tamil Nadu might pull in Rs 25 crore, while Karnataka could bring in Rs 11 crore. The market in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is estimated to generate Rs 7 crore.

