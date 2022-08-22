Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jailer poster: Rajinikanth seen intense look in Nelson Dilipkumar’s next

    The makers of Nelson Dilipkumar directorial ‘Jailer’ released the first poster of the film. Starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, the poster shows him in an intense look that has left the fans impressed.

    Mumbai, First Published Aug 22, 2022, 4:29 PM IST

    Superstar and legendary actor Rajinikanth has been making headlines for his upcoming film 'Jailer' for the past several days. The film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, marks the first collaboration between the legendary actor and the young filmmaker.

    On Monday, the makers of ‘Jailer’ released the first look of actor Rajinikanth on social media. In the poster, Rajinikanth is seen in an intense look, donning grey hair and beard, glasses a crisp grey-coloured shirt and beige pants.

    The first look of Rajinikanth was shared by Sun Pictures, the production house backing Nelson Dilipkumar’s ‘Jailer’, on its Twitter account. "Jailer starts his action today,” wrote Sun Pictures in the tweet. With this, the makers officially announced that the film has gone on the floors from Monday. There are also reports that have claimed that most part of the film’s shooting will be held in Hyderabad. Check out the tweet here:

    Jailer will be the 169th film of superstar Rajinikanth. Actor Shivrajkumar will also be seen in an important role in the film. In the action thriller, Shivrajkumar will reportedly be seen playing a negative character. Along with this, there are also reports that have claimed that actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Yogi Babu will also be seen in pivotal roles. However, no official announcement of the star cast of the film has been made yet.

    Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, ‘Jailer’ starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is expected to hit the theatres in the year 2023. However, there is no official confirmation on the film’s release date so far.

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rajinikanth was last seen in 2021’s film ‘Annaatthe’. The film was directed by Siva and featured actors Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Abhimanyu Singh, Soori, Bala, Prakash Raj, Khushbu and Meena. On the other hand, Nelson Dilipkumar’s last film that hit the theatres was Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer ‘Beast’.

