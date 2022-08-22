Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Unidentified man enters ICU for selfie with Raju Srivastava; security beefed up

    An unidentified man reportedly entered the ICU of AIIMS in New Delhi, wherein comedian-actor Raju Srivastava is presently undergoing treatment. The man tried to click a selfie with the comic before he was pushed out by the staff and guards. Following the incident, security has been enhanced outside the ICU.

    Comedian Raju Srivastava's health condition has been improving by the day. From the comedian-actor’s family to his colleagues and fans, everyone has been praying for his speedy recovery.

    Raju Srivastava has been undergoing treatment at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he suffered a heart attack recently. The doctors then said that the comic reportedly has a brain infection, and thus, was put on a ventilator.

    Meanwhile, a piece of shocking news has surfaced. Per the media reports, an unidentified person reached the ICU and started to click selfies with Raju Srivastava. However, the man was immediately stopped. He was later questioned by the hospital’s staff and guards. Since the incident, security has been deployed outside the ICU to ensure the comic's safety, and none would be allowed to enter without permission, reportedly.

    Raju Srivastava’s health condition: The family members of Raju Srivastava have not given any update on the health of the comedian on Monday, so far. However, according to Shekhar Suman, the comic's health is improving. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Suman said on Monday, “Today's update on Raju according to his family members..his organs are functioning normally.Though still unconscious,doctor says,he is supposedly improving steadily.Mahadev ki kripa.Har Har Mahadev🙏🙏🙏”

    Special puja for Raju Srivastava's health: A special puja was reportedly conducted at the comic's elder brother's house in Delhi. As per reports, the puja has been conducted for a speedy recovery of the comic and has been going on for the last two days at his brother’s residence.

    Raju Srivastava has been in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for the last 12 days: The comedian-actor was admitted to the hospital on August 10 after he suffered a heart attack. The comedian was working out at a gym when he collapsed. His trainer rushed him to the hospital. The comic underwent angioplasty the same day, but he did not regain consciousness. He continues to remain in the ICU.

