Jailer: : Nandamuri Balakrishna was considered for cameo in Rajinikanth's film? Know details here

Rajinikanth's Jailer is destroying the box office. The film has received a rousing reception from spectators, who adore Rajinikanth's acting, antagonist Vinayakan, and Anirudh Ravichander's music. Not to mention Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar's cameos, which gave a lot of power to the film. In addition to these two celebs, Nandamuri Balakrishna was asked for a cameo.

Nelson Dilipkumar recently spoke with Cinema Vikatan about the cameos in Jailer, which included Mohanlal from Malayalam, Shiva Rajkumar from Kannada, and Jackie Shroff from Bollywood. When asked why no one from the Telugu film industry was part of the cast. The director had intended to star Nandamuri Balakrishna, but arrangements fell through. "There was a plan for Balakrishna sir to appear as a deadly attacking cop," he said. But I couldn't finish his journey from beginning to end. It didn't work out because I felt it wasn't powerful enough for him. But perhaps in the future."

Some audience members referred to Mohanlal's cameo as the "next Rolex." The superstar's entrance, complete with blasting background music, elicited acclaim and whistles from the audience. In the dark humorous thriller, Rajinikanth plays Muthuvel Pandian, an official aka jailer. It is also believed that Shiva Rajkumar's performance as Narasimha brought a spark to the plot. In addition to these two, Jackie Shroff and Tamannaah Bhatia The cast also includes Ramya Krishnan, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Naga Babu, and Kishore.

After two years, Rajinikanth has reaffirmed his dominion with a spectacular theatrical release. Jailer is smashing box office records. In fact, the film reportedly entered the Rs 100-crore club at the global box office on day one. Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures produced the film.

