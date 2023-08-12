Jailer box office collection Day 2: Rajinikanth's film set to cross Rs 100 core business

The buzz surrounding Rajinikanth's new film 'Jailer' isn't going away. Given the film's popularity, people flocked to theatres on the second day of its release to see it. Following a strong opening day, the Nelson Dilipkumar-directed picture is soaring to new heights. Following its remarkable debut as 2023's biggest Tamil opener, earning a staggering Rs 48.35 crore on its release day, August 10, Rajinikanth's Jailer managed to add Rs 27 crore on Friday, according to early estimates shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, laying the groundwork for an exceptional weekend ahead.

Jailer's India nett revenues increased to Rs 75.35 crore, while its global revenue increased to Rs 96.6 crore. The film is anticipated to gross Rs 30 crore on Saturday, taking it above the Rs 100 crore milestone in the domestic market in just three days.On Friday, the picture, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, had an overall Tamil occupancy of 69.12 percent. While the picture had a 47.49 percent occupancy rate in the Tamil market for morning shows, the percentages rapidly increased during the day, reaching 64.28 percent for afternoon plays, 76.68 percent for evening shows, and an astonishing 88.02 percent for night shows.

he film had around 78 per cent occupancy. After the second day collection, the total tally will reach up to Rs 75.35 crore. The film is said to have recorded the biggest opening of 2023 in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. There seems to be a dip in numbers. However, the collections are nothing short of excellent. The dip in numbers could be because of the release of two great Bollywood movies, 'Gadar 2' and 'OMG 2.'

On Friday, a sizable crowd filled the theatres where the Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi versions of Jailer were released. The Telugu market had an overall occupancy of 61.01 percent, while the Kannada market had an overall occupancy of 30.38 percent and the Hindi market had an overall occupancy of 31.73 percent.

