    OMG 2 box office day 1 collection: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's movie earns over 9 crores

    Pankaj Tripathi plays Kanti Sharan Mudgal in OMG 2, who devotes his life to worshipping Lord Shiva. Akshay Kumar is regarded as a divine messenger.
     

    OMG 2 box office day 1 collection: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's movie earn over 9 crores ADC
    First Published Aug 12, 2023, 9:46 AM IST

    Amit Rai's OMG 2 has been well accepted by the audience. The film, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar, and Yami Gautam, had a strong opening day at the domestic box office. According to Sacnilk.com, the film made more over 9 crore on Friday.According to Sacnilk.com, OMG 2 grossed 9.50 crore net on its first day in India, according to early estimates. On Friday, OMG 2 had an overall Hindi occupancy of 37.53 percent. The film is now available in theatres. OMG 2 is a sequel to OMG: Oh My God, which starred Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar.

    Pankaj Tripathi's character in the film is seen pursuing a court battle against the education system to obtain justice for his son. He takes on the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a devout devotee of Lord Shiva. Akshay Kumar is regarded as a divine messenger. In the film, Yami Gautam plays the role of a lawyer.

    Amit Rai, the director-writer, has methodically addressed the subject of sex education without making it appear frivolous or filthy.Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi) maintains a pooja shop near a temple and is a devout devotee of mahakal (Lord Shiva), a kind spouse, a doting father to two children, and a good, and generally a kind man. His life is turned upside down when his son Vivek (Aarush Verma) is admitted to the hospital for exhaustion caused by excessive masturbation ('selfie' as slang) and is rusticated from school on the pretext of obscene and vulgar conduct after a video of him performing the act in the school toilet circulates on the internet.

    The film's star is Amit Rai's brave yet sympathetic writing, which elevates a socially relevant narrative. He doesn't think twice about calling a spade a spade.OMG 2 is an earnest attempt to bridge the gap between Indian parents and their children when it comes to having a comfortable conversation about physical intimacy. The progressive outlook that the film attempts to convey through its characters is well received, and it leaves a lasting impression with some thought-provoking phrases. 

    Last Updated Aug 12, 2023, 10:04 AM IST
    Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: Here are 5 unknown facts about actress

    Beyonce might outshine Taylor Swifts Eras Tour? Heres what reports say ADC

    Jailer Rajnikanth's movie earns MK Stalin's praise; here's also what Nelson Dilipkumar said ADC

    WATCH Japanese Ambassador takes 'Thalaivar challenge' amid 'Jailer' release; wishes luck to Rajinikanth snt

    Ananya Panday looks like sunflower in yellow saree; Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan react ADC

    Gurgaram Police arrest journalist Mukesh Kumar for X post on Nuh

    Conspiracy behind Bengaluru BBMP HQ lab fire? Congress thinks so; Karnataka CM orders probe

    Sexual intercourse with women under false pretence of marriage to be a criminal act under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 614 Aug 12 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prizes HERE anr

    Petrol Diesel price today, August 12: Check latest rates in Chennai, Noida and other cities

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

