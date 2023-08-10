Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jailer: Japanese couple from Osaka travels to Chennai just to enjoy Rajinikanth's latest film (VIDEO)

    A Japanese couple dressed in Rajinikanth-themed outfits reached Chennai to watch Jailer. The man, Yasuda Hidetoshi, is said to be the Rajinikanth fan club leader in Japan.

    Jailer Japanese couple from Osaka travels to Chennai just to enjoy Rajinikanth's latest film (VIDEO) RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 10, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

    If you thought the Rajini craze was exclusive to India, we're here to debunk that myth. Rajinkanth's much-anticipated flick Jailer was released on Thursday (August 10), and his Japanese admirers flew to Chennai to see it. The guy, named as Yasuda Hidetoshi, is reported to be the leader of the Rajinikanth fan club in Japan, and he flew to Chennai with his wife to share the Rajini fever with other admirers.

    The duo was seen in a video wearing similar Rajinikanth-themed T-shirts while carrying fans with Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia's pictures from Kaavaalaa printed on them. Yasuda said he had admired the celebrity (Rajini) for over 20 years. Muthu (1995) and Baashha (1995) were his first Rajinikanth flicks. He was also seen delivering lines from Rajinikanth flicks such as Jailer.

    Also Read: Jailer: Is Rajinikanth's film set to take over Indian box office? Here's what experts say

    Watch Video:


    It's not the first time he's flown to Chennai to see a Rajinikanth flick. He used to come to the city to see Darbar and Kabali.

    Meanwhile, supporters in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kerala are going all out to celebrate Rajinikanth's comeback to the big screen. In a video released by ANI, a guy in Chennai was spotted sporting spectacles identical to those worn by Rajinikanth in Jailer. He also wore a garment similar to the superstar's, styled his hair like Rajinikanth's in the film, and grew a salt-and-pepper beard.

    Fans also hung giant garlands on Jailer posters, hired a portable stage, and left no stone abandoned to ensure the hero had a warm greeting on the big screen. Fans were also seen doing the Abhishekam using milk packets in another video.

    Also Read: Jailer REVIEW: Will Rajinikanth as 'Muthuvel Pandiyan' win fans' hearts? Read THIS

    Fans were seen gathered outside a Bengaluru theatre and bursting fireworks as they waited for the doors to open. Another video showed people tossing flowers on individuals on their way to see the film's opening day premiere.

    Rajinikanth's return to the big screen after a two-year absence is marked with the release of Jailer. He was most recently seen in Annaatthe. Jailer also stars Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Vasant Ravi, Yogi Babu, and Reding Kingsley in an ensemble cast. Tamannaah Bhatia's contagious energy and enthralling dancing routines in the song Kaavaalaa have already gone viral.

