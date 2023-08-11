Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jailer box office collection Day 1: Rajinikanth's film collects Rs 52 cr on opening day; shatters many records

    Rajinikanth's latest film, 'Jailer', was finally released in theatres on August 10. According to sources, the film has shattered multiple box office records. It's day 1 collection was massive; here’s a breakdown of the collection.

    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 8:21 AM IST

    On August 10, Rajinikanth's much-anticipated film 'Jailer' had a spectacular start at the box office. According to early estimates, the movie made over Rs 49 crore and had a historic opening, although the final official statistics have yet to be released. 'Jailer' broke several records throughout the world. This is Rajinikanth's debut film with director Nelson Dilipkumar. Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar also appear.

    The film, which has earned great word of mouth since its initial screening, opened to Rs 52 crore (gross) revenue on day one in India. According to sources, the film has shattered multiple box office records. This contains Kollywood's biggest opening in Tamil Nadu in 2023 and the highest overall opening day India gross in 2023.

    Also Read: Bhola Shankar REVIEW: Is Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh's film HIT or FLOP? To know read this

    According to Sacnilk.com, the first day of Jailer netted Rs 44.50 crore in India across all languages.
    The collection is broken out as follows:
    Tamil Nadu: 23 Cr
    Karnataka: 11 Cr
    Kerala: 5 Cr
    AP-TG: 10 Cr
    Rest Of India: 3 Cr

    Jailer's first-day collection set the following records:
    Biggest Opening in Tamil Nadu in 2023.
    All Time Record opening in Karnataka for Kollywood.
    Biggest Opening in Kerala in 2023 [all movies].
    Biggest Opening in AP/TG in 2023 for Kollywood.
    Overall Highest Opening Day India Gross in 2023 for Kollywood.

    Jailer has also done stellar business in the US. Trade expert Ramesh Bala tweeted: “#Jailer becomes Dir #NelsonDilipkumar ‘s Highest Grosser in USA 🇺🇸 after premieres + Day 1.. #Jailer - $1.450 Million * #Beast - $1.375 Million." He added that these are not the final numbers.

    Also Read: Jailer: 7 best Rajinikanth movies to watch during weekend

    After two years, Rajinikanth returns to the big screen with the Nelson Dilipkumar-directed film. We've even seen pictures of people lining up outside theatres to witness the Rajini craze unfold. Outside of cinemas, many people broke crackers, spilled milk, and danced with drums. Fans even rushed to Twitter to offer their thoughts on 'Jailer'.

    The ensemble cast of Jailer also includes Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Vasant Ravi, Yogi Babu, and Reding Kingsley. Tamannaah Bhatia’s infectious energy and captivating dance moves in the song Kaavaalaa have already taken the internet by storm.

