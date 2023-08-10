Jailer: 7 best Rajinikanth movies to watch during weekend

Entertainment
Rajinikanth, called the "Superstar" of Indian cinema, has appeared in numerous iconic movies over his illustrious career.
Baasha is one of Rajinikanth's most iconic films, portraying him as a Mumbai-based gangster. The movie is famous for its dialogues, style, and action sequences.
Enthiran is a science fiction film where Rajinikanth plays a double role - as a scientist and a humanoid robot he creates.
Directed by Mani Ratnam, Thalapathi is a powerful drama that explores themes of friendship and rivalry. Rajinikanth's portrayal of a powerful leader is captivating.
This horror-comedy showcases Rajinikanth in a different light. The film revolves around a psychiatrist who uncovers mysteries in an old mansion.
In this film, Rajinikanth plays a software systems architect who fights against corruption. The movie is known for its grandeur and entertaining performances.
A classic that showcased Rajinikanth's charisma and style, Muthu tells the story of a loyal servant who becomes a wealthy businessman while facing various challenges.
Another collaboration between Rajinikanth and director Suresh Krishna, Annamalai is a family drama that explores relationships and social issues.