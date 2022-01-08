After hickey pic goes viral, Jacqueline pleads to media, fans to not circulate the image

A picture of Jacqueline Fernandez went viral on social media on Saturday wherein she was seen with a hickey on her neck. The picture shows conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar kissing Jacqueline while a hickey is visible on the actress’s neck. This picture of the Sri Lanka-born actress has been doing rounds on social media since Saturday afternoon.

In the wake of the viral picture, Jacqueline Fernandez took to social media, requesting everyone to respect her privacy. She wrote a message saying that India and its people, including the media, have given a lot of love and respect. Jacqueline said that she is presently going through a rough patch in life, and therefore, she requests the media with “trust” to not circulate images of her that may “intrude” her “privacy and personal” space.

Jacqueline Fernandez further said that one would not do this to their loved ones and there she hopes that none would do that to her as well. She ended her note with a “hope” that “justice and good sense prevails”.

Check out her message here:

The actress has been in the news lately for her alleged relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Jacqueline Fernandez last year in regard to the Rs 200 crore extortion case wherein the conman duped a businessman’ wife. The ED had also issued a look-out notice for Jacqueline after which she was briefly detained at the Mumbai airport by the immigration officials.

Earlier this week, Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother had been hospitalised in Bahrain after she got a heart stroke and was undergoing treatment there. Jacqueline has not yet been permitted to leave the country, given that the investigation in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar Rs 200 extortion cases is still underway. She had previously requested the ED, around Christmas, to allow her to leave the country. However, her request was later turned down by the investigating agency.