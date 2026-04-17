Actor and dance pioneer Jaaved Jaaferi is set to join 'India's Best Dancer Season 5'. With a theme of 'India Wala Dance', Jaaved's addition promises to bring nostalgia, charisma, and mentorship to the popular dance reality show.

Reigniting a wave of nostalgia, actor Jaaved Jaaferi is set to grace the upcoming edition of 'India's Best Dancer Season 5'. In a promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television, Jaaved Jaaferi shared his excitement about the upcoming season, stating, "Kabhi socha hain tees by tees ke stage par, kya ek sau chalis crore log naach sakte hain? Bilkul naach sakte hain, kyunki jab India's Best Dancer pe hoga 'India Wala Dance', toh sara India naachega."

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Jaaved Jaaferi's Role and 'India Wala Dance' Theme

The theme for this season is India Wala Dance. A pioneer of dance on Indian television with a perfect blend of Bollywood, Jaaved's addition perfectly complements this season's theme - 'India Wala Dance'.

Known for his effortless style, sharp insights, and infectious energy, Jaaved also brings a distinctive blend of charisma and mentorship to the show.

When and Where to Watch

'India's Best Dancer Season 5' will premiere on May 9, 2026, airing every Saturday and Sunday, 9 pm, only on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. (ANI)