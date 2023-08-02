Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jaadoo is back: Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan to re-release 'Koi Mil Gaya' on August 4; read details

    'We hope that the re-release will be a family event, with parents taking their children to the movie halls and introducing the next generation to Jaadoo,' says Rakesh Roshan as Koi Mil Gaya celebrates its 20th anniversary. 

    Jaadoo in back: Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan to re-release 'Koi Mil Gaya' on August 4; read details
    Rakesh Roshan directed his son, Hrithik Roshan, in Koi Mil Gaya in August 2003, which has become a cult classic in Indian film. The picture defied all expectations of what was considered to be a successful film, and it has endured the test of time to remain relevant for decades to come. As the film celebrates its 20th anniversary on August 8, PVR Inox will be re-released in Koi Mil Gaya on August 4 across 30 locations.

    Koi Mil Gaya will be re-released in India on August 4th
    The goal is to honour the cult masterpiece by allowing spectators to relive the enchantment on the big screen. Of course, director Rakesh Roshan is overjoyed with the news. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker disclosed Koi Mil Gaya's re-release intentions.  

    He says, “The team at PVR Inox reached out to us to celebrate 20 years of Koi Mil Gaya. I was very happy to know of their plans and we have jointly decided to re-release the film on August 4th across 30 cities in India. The idea is to relive the film's nostalgia and re-release it in PVR Inox cinemas. We hope the re-release marks a family outing with parents taking their kids to cinema halls and introducing the new generation to Jaadoo while the parents reminisce memories of watching the film 20 years ago."

    Jaadoo in back: Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan to re-release 'Koi Mil Gaya' on August 4; read details RBA

    He adds that it's surreal to receive love for the film even 20 years after it’s release. “We set out to make Koi Mil Gaya as a children's film that would be enjoyed by the kids and also entertain their families. It was a risk I was taking as a filmmaker introducing a Sci-fi film with an alien, but the audience response was my biggest reward. It was satisfying and strengthened my belief as a filmmaker to keep making films on different genres, storylines and keep experimenting,” he shares.

    Rakesh Roshan on Koi Mil Gaya's cult status
    Rakesh Roshan is completely aware of all the online discussions regarding the film and pop cultural allusions. "20 years later, I still hear about Koi Mil Gaya, whether it's social media creators recreating Rohit's (Hrithik's character in the film) dialogues or references to Jaadoo whenever an alleged Alien is spotting around the world, a sonic boom event heard from the sky, or the various memes on 'Om om om' or 'Dhoop' across the internet." Knowing that Koi Mil Gaya is still entrenched in the minds of the viewers after 20 years is a really wonderful sensation," he said.

    Jaadoo in back: Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan to re-release 'Koi Mil Gaya' on August 4; read details RBA

    Koi Mil Gaya is directed by Rakesh Roshan and produced by Rakesh Roshan's Film Kraft Production. In significant parts are Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Rekha, Johnny Lever, Rajat Bedi, Prem Chopra, and child artists Hansika Motwani and Anuj Pandit Sharma. The Sci-Fi musical Koi...Mil Gaya and India's first superhero film Krrish franchises are also the first multi-genre tale franchises that carry over characters and storylines from previous instalments.

