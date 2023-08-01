From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: 6 self made Bollywood stars

Entertainment
Not all Bollywood stars are products of nepotism. Some of them are self-made and have struggled hard to reach to the top. Here is a list of self made actors from the industry.
This middle-class youngster from Delhi began his television career with in 1989, followed by "Circus" and "" in 1991. He made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with "Deewana".
Anushka Sharma was not at all from the Bollywood industry when she first made her debut in 'Rab ne bana di jodi'.
She was from an academic background, and never had any dream of pursuing any career in Bollywood untill she had won Miss World.
He started out as a cook, worked as a photographer's assistant, and then decided to try his luck in modelling. He made his Bollywood debut in the 1991 film "Saugandh."
The actor gained popularity in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, but he toiled for seven years to establish himself as a working actor before landing the role of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.
She had no gofdather in the industry when she was launched opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shaanti Om.