Entertainment

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: 6 self made Bollywood stars

Not all Bollywood stars are products of nepotism. Some of them are self-made and have struggled hard to reach to the top. Here is a list of self made actors from the industry.

Image credits: Getty

Shah Rukh Khan

This middle-class youngster from Delhi began his television career with in 1989, followed by "Circus" and "" in 1991. He made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with "Deewana".

Image credits: Getty

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma was not at all from the Bollywood industry when she first made her debut in 'Rab ne bana di jodi'. 

Image credits: Getty

Priyanka Chopra

She was from an academic background, and never had any dream of pursuing any career in Bollywood untill she had won Miss World.

Image credits: Getty

Akshay Kumar

He started out as a cook, worked as a photographer's assistant, and then decided to try his luck in modelling. He made his Bollywood debut in the 1991 film "Saugandh."

Image credits: Getty

Kartik Aaryan

The actor gained popularity in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, but he toiled for seven years to establish himself as a working actor before landing the role of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Image credits: Getty

Deepika Padukone

She had no gofdather in the industry when she was launched opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shaanti Om. 

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One