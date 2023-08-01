Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    R Madhavan's son Vedaant learns driving in a Porsche; netizens react quirkily

    Vedaant Madhavan, son of R Madhavan, was spotted learning to drive in a recent video. People's amusing responses to his learning to drive in a Porsche were shared online.
     

    R Madhavan's son Vedaant learns driving in a Porsche; netizens react quirkily ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 5:31 PM IST

    Vedaant Madhavan, a swimming champion, may be seen in a video learning to drive. Vedaant Madhavan is the son of R Madhavan. Vedaant Madhavan and his driving instructor are seen in the video posted by the driving school Galadari Motor Driving Centre in Dubai. Many users on social media found Vedaant's learning to drive in a Porsche intolerable. “Hi, I am Vedaant Madhavan, and today I am at the Galadari Motor Driving Centre. I just passed my theory exam, and now I am with my amazing instructor to learn how to drive. I am driving this amazing Porsche, and I can't wait to get my (driving) licence.” he told in the video. 

    ALSO READ: Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan’s 1st look from Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming Kabir Khan directorial is out

    A netizen commented: "Learning to drive in a f****** PORSCHE (crying emoji)… come on!" Another comment said, "Okay I learned driving on what? Maruti 800 (laughing emoji)." A user quirkily said "Maruti 800 left the chat..." A person mockingly said, "So you are saying that you are learning driving in a PORSCHE. Am I the only one who learned driving in a Maruti 800 or Alto?" A person wrote in response, "In Dubai, it's common. If you are having above-average salary, mostly premium cars are there."

    Vedaant brought home medals for India at the Malaysia Invitational Age Group Swimming Championships earlier this year. Photos of R Madhavan's son and wife Sarita Birje from the swimming competition were shared online.Vedaant, the son of Madhavan, has won numerous medals in swimming competitions in recent years, so this wasn't the first time he did well. He competed for Team Maharashtra in the Khelo India 2023 competition in February of this year and won five gold and two silver medals. He also won a gold medal in the men's 800m freestyle swimming event at the Danish Open the previous year.

    Vedaant discussed how helpful both of his parents had been in a 2022 interview with DD India. He (R Madhavan) is in another nation, yet he stays up late to watch every race, Vedaant had added. It's incredible how they take care of me even when they aren't physically present. My parents worked extremely hard to watch me swim.

    ALSO READ: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan lip-synced for 1st time in 3 languages for 'Zinda Banda' song

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 5:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Adhyayan Suman opens up on ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut: Says she was an abusive ADC

    Adhyayan Suman opens up on ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut: Says she was an abusive girlfriend

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahesh Bhatt gets emotional as he enters house for meeting daughter Pooja ADC

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahesh Bhatt gets emotional as he enters house for meeting daughter Pooja

    India Couture Week: Sara Ali Khan's ramp walk with Aditya Roy Kapur called 'fake', people prefer Ananya Pandey MSW

    India Couture Week: Sara Ali Khan's ramp walk with Aditya Roy Kapur called 'fake', people prefer Ananya Pandey

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 update: Pooja recounts her divorce as life's toughest phase ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 update: Pooja recounts her divorce as life's toughest phase

    Chandu Champion Kartik Aaryans 1st look from Sajid Nadiadwalas upcoming Kabir Khan directorial is out

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan’s 1st look from Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming Kabir Khan directorial is out

    Recent Stories

    Glow to Dark spots reduction: 5 revolutionary Skin benefits of Beetroot vma eai

    Glow to Dark spots reduction: 5 revolutionary Skin benefits of Beetroot

    IIMA to ISB-7 best B-school in India RBA EAI

    IIMA to ISB-7 best B-school in India

    Venice faces 'irreversible damage': UNESCO considers adding city to world heritage sites in danger list snt

    Venice faces 'irreversible damage': UNESCO considers adding city to world heritage sites in danger list

    Munnar to Athirapally: 5 MUST visit places of Kerala ATG

    Munnar to Athirapally: 5 MUST visit places of Kerala

    football Liverpool appoints Virgil Van Dijk as New Captain; Trent Alexander-Arnold as Vice-Captain osf

    Liverpool appoints Virgil Van Dijk as New Captain; Trent Alexander-Arnold as Vice-Captain

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon