R Madhavan's son Vedaant learns driving in a Porsche; netizens react quirkily

Vedaant Madhavan, a swimming champion, may be seen in a video learning to drive. Vedaant Madhavan is the son of R Madhavan. Vedaant Madhavan and his driving instructor are seen in the video posted by the driving school Galadari Motor Driving Centre in Dubai. Many users on social media found Vedaant's learning to drive in a Porsche intolerable. “Hi, I am Vedaant Madhavan, and today I am at the Galadari Motor Driving Centre. I just passed my theory exam, and now I am with my amazing instructor to learn how to drive. I am driving this amazing Porsche, and I can't wait to get my (driving) licence.” he told in the video.

A netizen commented: "Learning to drive in a f****** PORSCHE (crying emoji)… come on!" Another comment said, "Okay I learned driving on what? Maruti 800 (laughing emoji)." A user quirkily said "Maruti 800 left the chat..." A person mockingly said, "So you are saying that you are learning driving in a PORSCHE. Am I the only one who learned driving in a Maruti 800 or Alto?" A person wrote in response, "In Dubai, it's common. If you are having above-average salary, mostly premium cars are there."

Vedaant brought home medals for India at the Malaysia Invitational Age Group Swimming Championships earlier this year. Photos of R Madhavan's son and wife Sarita Birje from the swimming competition were shared online.Vedaant, the son of Madhavan, has won numerous medals in swimming competitions in recent years, so this wasn't the first time he did well. He competed for Team Maharashtra in the Khelo India 2023 competition in February of this year and won five gold and two silver medals. He also won a gold medal in the men's 800m freestyle swimming event at the Danish Open the previous year.

Vedaant discussed how helpful both of his parents had been in a 2022 interview with DD India. He (R Madhavan) is in another nation, yet he stays up late to watch every race, Vedaant had added. It's incredible how they take care of me even when they aren't physically present. My parents worked extremely hard to watch me swim.

