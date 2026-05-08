Colombian singer J Balvin released a new collaborative album, 'Omerta,' with Ryan Castro on his birthday, May 7. He spoke about the dual celebration while launching a KidSuper x Jameson Capsule Collection, calling it two reasons to celebrate.

J Balvin's Birthday Surprise: New Album 'Omerta'

The Colombian music star J Balvin gave fans a special surprise on his birthday as he released a brand-new album titled Omerta, PEOPLE magazine said. The collaborative album with fellow Colombian singer Ryan Castro dropped on Thursday, May 7, making the day even more special for the singer.

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Balvin spoke to PEOPLE about the release during the launch of the KidSuper x Jameson Capsule Collection and shared his excitement about celebrating both his birthday and the new music release together. Talking about the album, Balvin said, "We're dropping our new collaborative album with Ryan Castro, with huge artists from Colombia, which I love, admire, and respect. And we can't wait to drop this album tomorrow, especially on my birthday. It's two reasons to celebrate."

Even though the singer plans to celebrate his birthday properly in June because of his packed schedule, he shared that he is still looking forward to enjoying the album release with fans and friends.

Music, Fashion and Collaborations

The 41-year-old singer also spoke about how music, fashion and sports are deeply connected. During the event, Balvin shared why he enjoys bringing these worlds together through his projects. "Well, you know, what's music without sports? And what's sports without fashion? Everything is connected... That's what we call culture," he told the publication.

Balvin also opened up about teaming up with KidSuper for the capsule collection after years of friendship and creative collaboration. Speaking about the partnership, he said, "It's beautiful. It's the first time we're working together. We're more mature. And we're really close. So it's great. It's just like having fun, you know? It's with a brother."

On the Global Rise of Latin Music

The singer also shared his thoughts on the growing global success of Latin music and praised fellow artists like Karol G, Bad Bunny, Maluma, Rauw Alejandro and Anitta for taking the culture worldwide. "I think as a movement, we're doing more than amazing. I think it's just getting started," Balvin said. (ANI)