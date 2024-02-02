Iyer in Arabia Review: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Mukesh starrer promises a family entertainer

The Malayalam movie Iyer in Arabia was released in theatres today. The movie has been directed by M A Nishad.

The Malayalam movie Iyer in Arabia was released in theatres today. The film examines contemporary political and social situations through the eyes of satirical comedy and thus becomes relevant in the new age. The movie has been directed by M A Nishad.

The film tries to expose the audience to the beliefs that are being politicized in the current situation with a little laugh. Iyer in Arabia ridicules the shrinking within the walls of religion and irrationally succumbing to the blindness of faith. The film tried to expose the target of special interest in religion.

Mukesh portrays the protagonist, Sreenivasan Iyer, who voluntarily leaves his government job. Urvashi stars as Jhansi Rani, his wife, and a history professor. Dhyan Sreenivasan portrays their son, Rahul. Once sociable in his school days, Iyer becomes increasingly withdrawn over time. Jhansi Rani, a history teacher, challenges Iyer's actions with logic. The film's humor stems from the antics of Iyer and his friends, with the audience finding their interactions convincing. The film explores family dynamics through Iyer and Jhansi's experiences in Dubai, highlighting the intricacies of familial bonds.

The film features prominent roles played by Shine Tom Chacko, Durga Krishna, Maniyanpillai Raju, Jaffer Idukki, Sudheer Karamana, Sunil Sukhada, Uma Nair, Divya M Nair, Prajod Kalabhavan, Alencier, and Biju Sopanam. Vignesh Vijayakumar has produced the film under Wealth I Productions’ banner, while Anand Madhusoodanan has composed the soundtracks for the movie.