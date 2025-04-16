Ahead of the much-anticipated release of Ground Zero, actor Emraan Hashmi opens up about his transformative journey portraying real-life BSF officer Narendra Nath Dubey

Ahead of the release of 'Ground Zero,' actor Emraan Hashmi opened up about the significance of the film, his role, and the emotional weight of portraying a real-life Border Security Force (BSF) Officer.

Set in the early 2000s in Kashmir, the film brings to the screen a critical mission led by BSF officer Narendra Nath Dubey, who played a pivotal role in eliminating terrorist mastermind “Ghazi Baba.”

In a conversation with ANI, the actor opened up about the making of this ambitious film, which is billed as the first cinematic tribute solely dedicated to the Border Security Force (BSF).

"This is the first time a film has been made solely to honour the BSF," Hashmi said, adding, "We have seen stories based on the Indian Army and police before, but Ground Zero is a tribute to BSF officers, their courage, and the sacrifices they have made for the country. That, in itself, is a significant milestone."

Describing the mission depicted in the film as a "defining operation" in India's national security history, Hashmi emphasised its importance not just as entertainment but as a source of awareness.

"It's a mission that played a crucial role in safeguarding the nation. The story deserves to be told, and more importantly, it deserves to be seen," he said.

Hashmi takes on the role of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dubey in the film, a man who led the critical operation that resulted in the elimination of the dreaded terrorist mastermind "Ghazi Baba."

Reflecting on portraying a real-life officer on screen, the actor admitted to feeling an immense sense of responsibility.

"It was a huge responsibility. When you wear the uniform on screen, you represent not just one person but the entire force. Cinema has the power to preserve stories for generations, and with that comes a duty to present the truth with sincerity," he said.

He also spoke about the crew's dedication to authentically portraying the lives and service of the officers.

"These are men who risked everything in the line of duty. We had to be sensitive and deeply respectful while bringing their stories to life," Emraan Hashmi said.

The actor also fondly recalled his first meeting with the man he plays on screen. "Dubey ji struck me with his humility. Despite all he has done, he considers it simply his duty," he shared.

While shooting in Rajasthan, the actor witnessed firsthand the harsh realities that the BSF personnel face.

"These officers spend months at a stretch away from their families, stationed in extreme conditions. That kind of sacrifice must be acknowledged," he said.

Hashmi noted that it was Dubey's patriotism and simplicity that guided his performance, saying, "He told me, 'This was just another day at work for us because we love our country.' That emotion was vital to the character."

Set in the early 2000s, 'Ground Zero' captures a tense period in Kashmir's history. For Hashmi, the experience of shooting in the valley was eye-opening.

"Before visiting Srinagar, I had certain assumptions due to the region's past," he admitted, adding, "But once I landed, I was struck by its beauty--the Dal Lake, the fresh air, the majestic mountains--it's all etched in my memory now."

Hashmi also spoke about the support and warmth the crew received from the locals. "The perception of Kashmir needs to evolve. We had no security concerns while shooting there. The people were welcoming, and we were showered with love."

'Ground Zero' will also be the first film in 38 years to have its premiere screening in Srinagar on April 18.

Hashmi believes this event will play a role in normalising the region's image. "These cultural moments matter. They bring a sense of return to normalcy and show that Bollywood is engaging with the valley again."

The 'Jannat' actor also shared a glimpse into the genres he hopes to explore in the future.

"I've always wanted to do a science fiction film," he said, noting the relative scarcity of such stories in Indian cinema.

"With the rise of OTT platforms and changing audience tastes, the time is ripe for experimenting with genres. I hope our theatrical films also start embracing these newer narratives," he said.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, 'Ground Zero' is helmed by director Tejas Deoskar and backed by co-producers, including Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy.

Sai Tamhankar also plays a pivotal role in the film.

The recently unveiled trailer has already stirred emotions. It offers a glimpse into the high-stakes operation and the personal and professional trials of those involved.

At the trailer launch, Hashmi summed it up best, "You know there's an old phrase that sometimes truth is stranger than fiction. This phrase is appropriate for this film and story. I remember when I met Mr Dubey for the first time, I told him that your story is more "filmy" than our films. And it really is. It's nothing short of extraordinary and unbelievable the way our BSF officers carried out this operation."

'Ground Zero' is set for a theatrical release on April 25.