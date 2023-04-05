NTR Jr alongside Hrithik Roshan in much-awaited 'War 2'? Know details

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    An exciting news scoop for the NTR Jr fans is here. The RRR star will make his big Bollywood debut with War 2 alongside global icon Hrithik Roshan. Read on to know more.

    It is exciting news for the NTR Jr fandom. After winning the hearts of fans and audiences with an impressive performance in the globally acclaimed film RRR, they will witness South industry superstar NTR Jr for the first time in a leading role alongside Hrithik Roshan in the much-awaited actioner-thriller War 2, which is a part of the YRF Spy universe.

    The YRF Spy Universe, which boasts the presence of the biggest superstars in the history of Indian Cinema, is growing stronger by the day. Noted and maverick Bollywood producer Aditya Chopra will take things to another level and create a new benchmark with the War franchise as he has pulled off what could be termed a huge and unexpected big casting coup of the modern era.

    According to a leading entertainment portal's report,  War 2 will see Hrithik Roshan taking on the South Superstar, NTR Jr in a bloody and intense grueling battle that will ride high on adrenaline-pumping action sequences remembered for years to come. The film, War 2, helmed by Ayan Mukerji, will go on floors by the end of this year.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A renowned trade analyst, in his quote to the leading Indian entertainment portal, said, "Yes, it is absolutely correct information. NTR Jr. is locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2. It is going to be an epic action adventure. Their battle of wits and the fierce showdown will be an action spectacle worth experiencing on the big screen. War 2 is now a true-blue Pan India film with top superstars from the Northern and Southern industries. The move by Aditya Chopra enables War 2 to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi Film and also ramped up the box office potential of the film. The Southern market should come alive and connect at a bigger level due to the presence of their beloved young tiger – NTR Jr."

