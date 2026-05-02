Isha Ambani, styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, attended a Met Gala pre-party in a custom Manish Malhotra and Swadesh dress. The gown, taking 450 hours to make, featured 26 distinct borders representing different regions and crafts of India.

Isha Ambani, Non-Executive Director at Reliance, attended Vogue's Met Gala pre-party in New York City on May 1. Dressed in a stunning custom creation by Manish Malhotra in collaboration with Swadesh, Isha looked gorgeous as she blended the artistry of Indian craftsmanship with modernity. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the strapless dress is composed of 26 distinct borders, each representing a different region of India, giving a nod to this year's theme of 'Costume Art'. This reimagining of the bandage dress through an Indian lens celebrates the body's natural form while honouring the country's rich artisan heritage.

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A Tribute to Indian Craftsmanship

Developed over 450 hours by Swadesh artisans, the ensemble is crafted from 26 diverse borders, each representing a different region of India, incorporating techniques spanning zari work from Uttar Pradesh, Parsi gara embroidery, Maheshwari weaves, karchobi, aari bharat, tilla, kantha, Kanjeevaram silk, Paithani, and Banarasi brocade, drawing from north, south, east, and west to form a living tapestry. Each border carries its own history, together creating a unified expression of culture, craftsmanship, and modernity, read a note on the official Instagram handle of Swadesh Online

Isha elevated her look with a braid. Check out her pictures here. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swadesh Online (@swadesh_online)

About the Met Gala

The upcoming edition of Met Gala will be held on May 4. Last year, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh made his debut at Met Gala in Sabyasachi's all-black creation.

The Met Gala, held annually on the first Monday in May, is arguably the most coveted and exclusive ticket in the world. For one spectacular night, a select group of global elite--including Hollywood royalty, influential politicians, chart-topping musicians, and cultural power players--ascends the museum steps. The event is a dramatic spectacle where guests peacock their most ambitious, often boundary-pushing, interpretations of the year's theme, as per Deadline. (ANI)