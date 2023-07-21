Is Vijay Varma UNDER family pressure to marry Tamannaah Bhatia after relationship's confirmation?

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia recently confirmed being in a relationship. The actor opened up about being pressured by his family to get married in a recent interview. Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are most cutest and most loved new couple in town who dish out couple goals to fans.

After receiving critical acclaim for his negative stint in Darlings last year, Vijay Varma was in the news again for his follow-up outstanding performance in Lust Stories 2 and his love life. He went on to confirm being in a relationship with Lust Stories 2 co-actor Tamannaah Bhatia. The speculations about their romance had been floating around for quite some time before the couple ended all the rumours and expressed their feelings about each other. Now, amid all the conversation about Vijay’s relationship, the actor has opened up about the familial pressure regarding his marriage plans. Vijay and Tamannaah met on sets of Lust Stories 2 and the duo fell head over heels in love with each other.

In a recent interview with a leading Indian entertainment portal, Vijay Varma got asked if he has had to deal with family inquiries about his marital intentions. Vijay answered that he was already familiar with such pressure.

Giving insight, he said, "I am a Marwari. In our community, boys are considered marriage-able at 16. So, all this began early with me and ended very early because I definitely went past the marriageable age. On top of that, I had become an actor, so there was that too."

The actor added that he had never given these queries any thought and only focussed on building his career. But his mother has always been persistent regarding his marriage. Vijay said, "My mother still asks me. On every phone call, she still asks me. But I am able to evade it because I am doing well in my life." Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia sparked rumours about their relationship earlier this year after a video of them allegedly kissing at a party in Goa surfaced on the internet. Since then, they have got spotted together on various outings.

On the work front, Vijay is gearing up for his next series, Kaalkoot, an upcoming crime drama series. Tamannaah Bhatia has the Telugu film Bholaa Shankar alongside South megastar Chiranjeevi which releases in August.

