Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Vijay Varma UNDER family pressure to marry Tamannaah Bhatia after relationship's confirmation?

    Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia recently confirmed being in a relationship. The actor opened up about being pressured by his family to get married in a recent interview. Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are most cutest and most loved new couple in town who dish out couple goals to fans.

    Is Vijay Varma UNDER*** family pressure to marry Tamannaah Bhatia after relationship's confirmation? vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jul 21, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

    After receiving critical acclaim for his negative stint in Darlings last year, Vijay Varma was in the news again for his follow-up outstanding performance in Lust Stories 2 and his love life. He went on to confirm being in a relationship with Lust Stories 2 co-actor Tamannaah Bhatia. The speculations about their romance had been floating around for quite some time before the couple ended all the rumours and expressed their feelings about each other. Now, amid all the conversation about Vijay’s relationship, the actor has opened up about the familial pressure regarding his marriage plans. Vijay and Tamannaah met on sets of Lust Stories 2 and the duo fell head over heels in love with each other.

    ALSO READ: Oppenheimer leaked online: Christopher Nolan's film available for download, know where to watch

    In a recent interview with a leading Indian entertainment portal, Vijay Varma got asked if he has had to deal with family inquiries about his marital intentions. Vijay answered that he was already familiar with such pressure. 

    Giving insight, he said, "I am a Marwari. In our community, boys are considered marriage-able at 16. So, all this began early with me and ended very early because I definitely went past the marriageable age. On top of that, I had become an actor, so there was that too."

    The actor added that he had never given these queries any thought and only focussed on building his career. But his mother has always been persistent regarding his marriage. Vijay said, "My mother still asks me. On every phone call, she still asks me. But I am able to evade it because I am doing well in my life." Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia sparked rumours about their relationship earlier this year after a video of them allegedly kissing at a party in Goa surfaced on the internet. Since then, they have got spotted together on various outings.

    On the work front, Vijay is gearing up for his next series,  Kaalkoot, an upcoming crime drama series. Tamannaah Bhatia has the Telugu film Bholaa Shankar alongside South megastar Chiranjeevi which releases in August.

    ALSO READ: Barbie REVIEW: Fans hail Margot Robbie; call it a 'Perfect' movie

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Oppenheimer leaked online: Christopher Nolan's film available for download, know where to watch ADC

    Oppenheimer leaked online: Christopher Nolan's film available for download, know where to watch

    Barbie REVIEW: Fans hail Margot Robbie; call it a 'Perfect' movie vma

    Barbie REVIEW: Fans hail Margot Robbie; call it a 'Perfect' movie

    Oppenheimer TWITTER REVIEW: Netizens hail the film as 'suspenseful with great detailing' vma

    Oppenheimer REVIEW: Netizens hail the film as 'suspenseful with great detailing'

    Project K trailer OUT: Witness Prabhas and Deepika's intense avatar in sci-fi actioner saga vma

    Project K trailer OUT: Witness Prabhas and Deepika's intense avatar in sci-fi actioner saga

    VD13: Mrunal Thakur joins Vijay Deverakonda's film, movie gets its second female lead ADC

    VD13: Mrunal Thakur joins Vijay Deverakonda's film, movie gets its second female lead

    Recent Stories

    BJP lashes out at Mamata for Manipur-type assault on woman in West Bengal during Panchayat Election

    'Do you have any shame?' BJP lashes out at Mamata for Manipur-type assault on woman in West Bengal

    Over 60% of world now on social media; spend average of 2 hours 26 minutes per day across platforms!

    Over 60% of world now on social media; spend average of 2 hours 26 minutes per day across platforms!

    Google Nearby Share for Windows is now available Know how to download use it mis

    Google's Nearby Share for Windows is now available; Know how to download & use it

    Cluster bombs in Ukraine: Why these controversial munitions are banned by 120 countries snt

    Cluster bombs in Ukraine: Why these controversial munitions are banned by 120 countries

    Monsoon ready skin Try THESE DIY body scrubs for a radiant look gcw eai

    Monsoon ready skin: Try THESE DIY body scrubs for a radiant look

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon