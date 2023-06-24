Is Vijay Deverakonda secretly dating Rashmika Mandanna? Check out THIS viral video

Earlier this year, there were reports that Rashmika Mandanna and Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas are getting close and she is more fond of him than Vijay Deverakonda. Many fans now believe that they are together again. But now a video has surfaced in which Rashmika and Vijay can be seen spending time with their friends in a restaurant.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were said to be dating. However, news of their split earlier this year devastated followers. While neither star released a remark about their purported romance or break-up, many now believe they are back together. A video of Rashmika and Vijay spending quality time with their friends in a restaurant has leaked on social media. The footage, which was published on Reddit, has fans speculating if the two stars have reconciled. The video was released two months after speculations of Rashmika and Vijay's breakup initially surfaced.

In April of this year, TOI stated that the Pushpa actress is fond of Telugu star Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, not Deverakonda. "Rashmika and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas are frequently seen in public these days."



People are talking about it. But the fact is that both Rshmika and Sreenivas adore one other," according to a source quoted by the entertainment outlet. The insider further stated that Mandanna is most likely dating Sai Sreenivas.

Later, Sreenivas addressed the relationship reports, calling them "baseless." He further stressed that he is only 'good friends' with Rashmika. "For some reason, I don't want people to talk about anything else going on in my life besides the films I make." "And this isn't just about this rumour," he clarified.

For a long period, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were speculated to be dating. Previously, the two posted photos from their New Year's Eve excursion that included identical places, leaving fans wondering if they rang in 2023 together.

Rashmika had said in an interview with a media house that she is extremely close to Vijay. "I understand that we are actors, and that the spotlight is on us, and that people want to know more about it." I see a few videos on social media and think it quite charming, but Vijay and I don't actually sit down and talk it. We have a gang of 15 members, and if given the opportunity, we would play board games with them. "We're actors, but our friends are equally important to us, and it keeps us grounded," she explained.