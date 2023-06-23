Nora Fatehi SEXY-BOLD photos: Actress looks stunning in black cut-out dress

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is raising the heat on Instagram with her gorgeous look in a black cut-out dress. The photos were a part of the promotion for Nora’s new song ‘Sexy In My Dress,’ which releases today on her YouTube channel.

Nora Fatehi, a Bollywood diva, is oozing hotness on Instagram with a sensual video in a highly plunging outfit. Nora, who is known for her daring fashion statements and enthralling dancing routines, enraged the internet with her recent picture session in a stunning cut-out outfit.



Nora Fatehi posted a series of images on Instagram wearing a black cut-out gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

The photographs were taken to promote Nora's new song, 'Sexy In My Dress,' which is available on her YouTube page today. Nora also teased the song video on her Instagram account.



In a recent interview, Nora Fatehi was frank about the sacrifices she made and the challenges she encountered to achieve her current degree of popularity. Nora mentioned the several odd jobs she undertook to make ends meet.

Nora said that she lost out on a number of opportunities in her twenties because she was focused on her future.

"Any opportunities I've had have come at the last minute, and thankfully I was prepared." I wouldn't go out and socialise and party like the other females while also having a boyfriend. Every day, I'd shut myself in a room, learn the language, watch TV and practise in my chamber."



Nora added, "I missed my brother's wedding, his birthday, everything," she went on. So many people asked, "Do you want to be the next Katrina Kaif?"

