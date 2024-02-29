Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Is Vicky Kaushal THE new Villain in Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Animal Park'? Read THIS

    Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal is being considered for a negative role in Animal Park. In the first part of the movie, Bobby Deol played the negative lead, and everyone loved his performance as an antagonist.

    Is Vicky Kaushal THE new Villain in Ranbir Kapoor Animal Park? Read THIS RBA
    Following Animal's huge success, audiences anxiously anticipate the film's sequel, Animal Park. However, a new assessment suggests that Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal 2 may surprise moviegoers even more. Instant Bollywood has revealed that the filmmaker is set to cast Vicky Kaushal in the sequel to his smash film.

    Vicky Kaushal is reportedly being considered for a bad role in the film Animal Park. While there has been no formal confirmation, watching Vicky's on-screen confrontation with Ranbir will be intriguing. Bobby Deol portrayed the negative lead in the early half of the film, and everyone enjoyed his battle scenes with Ranbir.

    It is also worth noting that Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur competed with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal at the box office in December 2023.

    Animal 2 aka Animal Park was formally announced in December 2023, when it was revealed that Sandeep Vanga and Bhushan Kumar had joined forces to create the eagerly awaited sequel. T-Series announced the announcement on their official Instagram account, writing, "It's a collaboration founded on trust, powered by creative freedom, and strengthened by an unshakable commitment. Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director #SandeepReddyVanga present the next cinematic wonders—Prabhas' Spirit, Animal Park, and an Allu Arjun saga—following the phenomenal success of Kabir Singh and #Animal."

    "The kind of freedom he gives in terms of my creativity and the liberty to choose any song makes me feel at home at T-Series, and there is nothing more than that a director needs," the director said.

    Animal, which was released on December 1, 2023, follows a guy and his terrible connection with his father. The film depicted Vijay (played by Ranbir) as an anti-hero who would go to any extent to defend his father, including shooting down 200 people with a machine gun. Despite his best attempts, he was unable to win the acceptance of his emotionally absent father (Anil Kapoor). The film grossed more than Rs 900 crore at the movie office.

