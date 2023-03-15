'What a shame': Style Icon Urfi Javed slams Delhi University

Urfi Javed aka Uorfi is loved and hailed for her unconventional and bold fashion. The globally loved Indian style icon and diva is back at it again as she took a sly dig at Delhi University in her Instagram story a couple of hours back.

The self-made star and global style icon Urfi Javed recently surprised netizens with her tasteful sartorial choices in the DIRTY Magazine cover shoot. This gesture also got many trolls thinking that Urfi is only exercising her right of freedom to wear what she wants to wear, which is commendable.

Urfi Javed is one of the most prominent and loved TV personalities who elevates the fashion game in the industry. She has worked hard to reach where she is today. She is an icon who needs no further introduction. Urfi's sartorial choices in fashion are often a mix of eccentric and quirky, but the actress stands by it.

She slammed the trolls and even bashed a public figure on social media and the BJP politician Chitra Wagh in January 2023 for commenting that she deserves jail due to her fashion choices. Her spontaneity is what makes her the bold and quintessential fashion diva. She is very outspoken when there is injustice against women.

Taking to her Instagram account, Urfi posted a video of female students complaining about getting locked inside their Hostel on Holi. Urfi's caption for the video she posted on the story revealed the discrimination faced by female students at DU. When it is about guys, then no restrictions, but why so with females? Her caption read, "No such restrictions were imposed in boys hostel. What a shame on our education system."

For those who are unaware, Uorfi was part of a controversy wherein the BJP leader Chitra Wagh targeted her back in January 2023 and wanted the diva to get jailed for alleged nudity on Mumbai streets. But now, Urfi has come back with a bang. She closed everyone's mouth with her searing hot DIRTY Magazine cover shoot and has become every Indian fashion designer's favorite and also Diet Sabya's favorite and Indian DIY fashion icon for a long time.

