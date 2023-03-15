Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lock Upp contestant Saisha Shinde's talks about her past abuse relationship, leaves viewers in tears

    Saisha Shinde’s statement about being mentally harassed and bullied by her former boyfriend moved viewers to tears.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 15, 2023, 4:53 PM IST

    Bollywood producer Ekta Kapoor, who created the controversial and popular reality show Lock Upp has entertained the masses. Hosted by actress Kangana Ranaut, the first season witnessed the arrival of renowned public figures and social media personalities. 

    Lock Upp might have concluded on May 7, 2022, but the spicy episodes of the reality programme are still fresh in the minds of many. Speaking about one of the episodes of this Kangana Ranaut-hosted show, celebrity fashion designer Saisha Shinde's explosive statement about being mentally harassed and bullied by her former boyfriend moved viewers to tears.

    Saisha Shinde was formerly known as Swapnil before she decided to opt for a sex reassignment surgery. Earlier, she was in a relationship with a man, whom she claimed mentally tortured her. Recalling the horrors of her past, Saisha opened up about the mental abuse she faced, which she stated was on another level, during an interview with an entertainment portal.

    She said, "I got abused in a relationship. But, it was not physical, it was mental abuse on another level. He made me feel like I am sh*t. He used to stand outside my door. He used to wait that someone will come and I will cheat on him. Let us say, if I cheat on him, he will catch me red-handed. He would use it against me."

    Saisha added, "He used to climb on the terrace, go on the pipeline, stand on the pipeline, open the blinders of the bathroom, and see if I am masturbating to use that against me."

    She added, "I used to wonder, kya mujhe samajh hi nahin aa raha hai (am I not understanding) because I was a woman inside who was having sex with a gay man. Something was wrong, but I told myself I am gay only."

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2023, 4:53 PM IST
